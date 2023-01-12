Read full article on original website
Related
talkofthesound.com
Westchester County Legislator Damon Maher Running for Mayor of New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 17, 2023) — Westchester County Legislator Damon Maher has formally notified New Rochelle Democratic Party District Leaders of his intention to run for Mayor over New Rochelle. “I am hereby formally announcing my candidacy for the nomination of the Democratic and Working Families parties for...
hamlethub.com
Deana Robinson to Run for Yonkers City Council
Yonkers NY City Councilwoman, Shanae Williams, has announced her candidacy for the board of Westchester County Legislators 16th district. Williams age 29, officially declared her intentions on January 9th, 2023. “Today marks the day the residents of Yonkers’ 16th Westchester County Legislative District can expect accountability, transparency, and above all...
yonkerstimes.com
Damon Maher Not Running for Reelection to County Board; Rumored to Be Running for New Rochelle Mayor
Westchester County Legislator Damon Maher announced on Jan. 12 that he will not be running for reelection to the BOL this year, 2023. All 17 seats on the BOL are up for reelection this November. In a statement, Maher said, “I will not be running for reelection to the Westchester...
Gov. Hochul doubles down on pick for NY’s highest court
Gov. Kathy Hochul held a speaking event in the Bronx on Saturday ahead of Judge Hector LaSalle's confirmation on Jan. 18. Amid growing pushback from fellow Democrats, Gov. Kathy Hochul held an event in the Bronx on Saturday to rally support for her nominee for chief judge, Hector LaSalle. [ more › ]
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding
New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
yonkerstimes.com
City of Yonkers Sues Mt. St. Vincent College, Contractor, for Contract Breach at City Park
This month, (Jan. 2023) City of Yonkers recently filed suit against Mt. Saint Vincent College and Concrete Contracting Construction, for their lack of completion of renovations at Fay Park, located in the Ludlow neighborhood of Yonkers at Abeel Street and Depeyster Street. On Nov. 27, 2018 the city and college...
yonkerstimes.com
Melvina Lathan to Lead Nepperhan Community Center
In an effort to re-new the neighborhood center, the Nepperhan Community Center Board of Directors decided to appoint a new Executive Director and re-organize its board. On January 4 at 10AM Mayor Mike Spano swore-in members of the NCC Board of Directors and welcomed the new Executive Director, Melvina Lathan.
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
12 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 12 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
nystateofpolitics.com
A decade after the SAFE Act, gun policy polarization continues
It was hailed for being a bipartisan compromise, a first-in-the nation law approved not by Congress in Washington, but by a statehouse in Albany in the wake of a mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. The SAFE Act's passage a decade later seems like a relic from a very...
rocklanddaily.com
New York State Emergency Rental Assitance Program Closing This Week
The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is permanently closing, and the deadline to submit applications is 9:00 p.. on Friday, January 20. ERAP provided significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M
Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
yonkerstimes.com
Free Bee-Line Bus for the Holiday’s Program a Success
The benefit to the traveling public was approximately $2.9 million. In November, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced the return of fare-free Bee-Line buses just in time for the holidays. The program ran from November 19 through November 27, and again on December 7 through December 26. Over the course...
1815 Palmer Avenue 1I, Mamaroneck, NY 10538, Mamaroneck, NY 10538 - $162,500
MAMARONECK, N.Y. — A property at 1815 Palmer Avenue 1I, Mamaroneck, NY 10538 in Mamaroneck is listed at $162,500. School District: Mamaroneck Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Red-Flag Orders Skyrocket in New York City After State Strengthened Gun Laws
One night this past May, a father and son sat inside a Midtown Manhattan German beer hall chatting when the son began to grow furious for no apparent reason. Suddenly he exploded: “I will kill you with this beer glass. I will smash your head and face,” he yelled at his father.
2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000
BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Two New York Men Sentenced For Roles in Decade-Long Scam
Two New York men have been recently been sentenced for the roles they played in what is being called a decade-long Ponzi scheme. The announcement was made by the Attorney General of New York Letitia James. The charges against both men included second-degree money laundering, as well as a first-degree...
New York Post
Transgender professor Petra Gardella sues Manhattanville College over ban
A longtime Manhattanville College professor was banned from campus activities following an “awkward” transition from male to female — which included polling colleagues on what color wig to wear, according to a lawsuit. The professor, who began at the Westchester liberal arts school in 1983 as Peter...
yonkerstimes.com
300 Bloodhound Brims “Velly Vellz” Gets 12 Years in Jail
On June 17, 2021, 13 members of the 300 Bloodhound Brims, (3BB), street gang from Yonkers attacked a man outside of a bodega on north broadway in Westchester’s largest city. Why were all of the 3BB gang members at that corner?. Their gang leader, Develle Coates, aka “Velly Vellz”...
Comments / 0