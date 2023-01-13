ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-China's 2022 pork output highest in eight years

Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's pork output increased 4.6% in 2022 from 2021 to reach its highest level since 2014, official data showed on Tuesday, confounding some expectations for a smaller rise. Pork output in the world's top producer of the meat reached 55.41 million tonnes, the highest since 56.71...
Russian wheat prices down slightly on high global supply

* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices in mid-January are down slightly amid increased competition from other exporters and high supply volumes, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, fell $1 last week to $305 per tonne for delivery in the first half of February, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russian weekly exports dropped to 760,000 tonnes of grain from 970,000 a week earlier, SovEcon said, citing port data. Of that, total wheat exports were 670,000 tonnes, down from 860,000 tonnes. SovEcon estimated Russia's grain exports would stand at 4.1 million tonnes in January, including 3.7 million tonnes of wheat. Analysts also said a cold snap across southern Russia would have only a "limited impact" on winter wheat, despite previous fears that low temperatures could lead to lost crops. With temperatures five to seven degrees below normal this week, SovEcon said it could expect some dead crops in parts of the Russian Volga, but the "cold snap probably didn't last long enough to have a big impact". Temperatures are rising once again now, they noted. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,450 rbls/t +100 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,000 rbls/t +375 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 79,000 rbls/t + 900 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,200 rbls/t +600 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,180/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $745.06/t +$20.01 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 68.64 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Jake Cordell; editing by Jason Neely)
US futures lower to start holiday-shortened earnings week

U.S. markets appeared slow to gain traction early Tuesday to start a holiday-shortened, earnings-heavy week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.3% and the S&P 500 fell 0.2% before the bell. U.S. markets, which were closed for a holiday Monday, ended last week with gains on optimism that cooling...
Market Minute: Bitcoin Rallies, TikTok Reveals Transparency Plan & EV Sales Surge

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top market stories of the day. BITCOIN RALLIESThe price of bitcoin is back above $20,000 after months hovering around $16,000 per coin. This is still less than a third of cryptocurrency's peak of roughly $65,000 in 2021, but it does show that bitcoin has so far weathered the recent collapse of several large crypto exchanges. Crypto-related stocks were buoyed by the rally, and second-runner Ethereum is up more than 20 percent year-to-date, threatening to cross $1,500 for the first time since November.TIKTOK'S NEW PLAN TikTok parent company ByteDance is rolling out a $1.5 billion plan...
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Mexico announces temporary 50% tariff on white corn exports

MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Mexican government announced on Monday a temporary 50% tax on white corn exports, arguing it is necessary for the grain to remain in the country to guarantee supply and price stability. "The supply and production of white corn in our country are important...
Russia's 2022 grain crop at 153.8 mln t, wheat at 104.43 mln t - Ifax

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia's 2022 grain crop reached 153.8 million tonnes, including 104.43 of wheat, Interfax reported, citing the state statistics agency Rosstat. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
China asks slaughter houses to help stabilise hog prices

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's top planning body has asked slaughter firms to increase commercial stocks of pigs to help revive market demand and drive up sluggish hog prices. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said it would take timely measures, such as increasing meat reserves, if...
UPDATE 2-Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation

CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's government will start selling discounted bread to people not enrolled in its bread subsidy programme as it battles accelerating inflation, the supply minister said on Monday. People will be able to buy 90g loaves at cost price using pre-paid cards, Ali Moselhy said, adding...
3 Big Things Today, January 16, 2023

Grain and soybean trading is closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Trading will resume with the overnight session this evening. 2. Investors Curb Net-Long Positions in Corn and Beans. Money managers cut their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in corn and beans last...
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports December 2022 Passenger Traffic

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 30.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in December 2022, reaching 87.2% of December 2019 levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005065/en/ Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Photo: Business Wire)
Weather changes may be too late to salvage Argentina growing season

No surprises in the weather for South America in the second full week of January 2023, week-ending January 14, as dryness continued for Argentina and southern Brazil. Farther north, beneficial precipitation fell, which has been the case most of this growing season. Crop estimates for Brazil remain healthy while estimates for Argentina continue to be reduced. However, there are signs that the weather pattern could start to change later in January and into February 2023, which would bring wetter conditions back to Argentina and southern Brazil.

