UPDATE 1-China 2022 pork output at highest in eight years
(Adds milestone, details) Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's 2022 pork output increased by 4.6% on the year before to reach the highest level since 2014, official data showed on Tuesday, confounding expectations of smaller rise. Pork output in the world's top producer of the meat reached 55.41 million tonnes, the...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on record Brazil crop expectations, China growth worries
SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping for the first time in four sessions, as expectations of an all-time high Brazilian crop and concerns over economic growth in top consumer China weighed on the market. Wheat fell, while corn slid from a...
Mexico announces temporary 50% tariff on white corn exports
MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Mexican government announced on Monday a temporary 50% tax on white corn exports, arguing it is necessary for the grain to remain in the country to guarantee supply and price stability. "The supply and production of white corn in our country are important...
China asks slaughter houses to help stabilise hog prices
SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's top planning body has asked slaughter firms to increase commercial stocks of pigs to help revive market demand and drive up sluggish hog prices. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said it would take timely measures, such as increasing meat reserves, if...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
UPDATE 2-Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation
CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's government will start selling discounted bread to people not enrolled in its bread subsidy programme as it battles accelerating inflation, the supply minister said on Monday. People will be able to buy 90g loaves at cost price using pre-paid cards, Ali Moselhy said, adding...
Russian wheat prices down slightly on high global supply
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices in mid-January are down slightly amid increased competition from other exporters and high supply volumes, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, fell $1 last week to $305 per tonne for delivery in the first half of February, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russian weekly exports dropped to 760,000 tonnes of grain from 970,000 a week earlier, SovEcon said, citing port data. Of that, total wheat exports were 670,000 tonnes, down from 860,000 tonnes. SovEcon estimated Russia's grain exports would stand at 4.1 million tonnes in January, including 3.7 million tonnes of wheat. Analysts also said a cold snap across southern Russia would have only a "limited impact" on winter wheat, despite previous fears that low temperatures could lead to lost crops. With temperatures five to seven degrees below normal this week, SovEcon said it could expect some dead crops in parts of the Russian Volga, but the "cold snap probably didn't last long enough to have a big impact". Temperatures are rising once again now, they noted. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,450 rbls/t +100 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,000 rbls/t +375 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 79,000 rbls/t + 900 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,200 rbls/t +600 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,180/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $745.06/t +$20.01 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 68.64 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Jake Cordell; editing by Jason Neely)
Weather hits quality of Ukraine's corn crop - agriculture minister
KYIV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The quality of Ukraine's corn crop has been hit by poor weather conditions, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said on Monday. "It is much worse this year, because... we have entered into a lengthy, stretched winter harvest, which is rather difficult," Solskyi told a news conference. "There are large swings in temperature, which... is firstly difficult for farmers to work in, secondly it harms quality."
Russia's 2022 grain crop at 153.8 mln t, wheat at 104.43 mln t - Ifax
MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia's 2022 grain crop reached 153.8 million tonnes, including 104.43 of wheat, Interfax reported, citing the state statistics agency Rosstat. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
UPDATE 1-Equatorial Marine tops Singapore list of 2022 marine fuel suppliers
(Adds details) By Jeslyn Lerh SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd rose one spot to become the top marine fuel supplier at world's largest bunkering hub Singapore in 2022, official data showed on Monday. Equatorial overtook PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd, who dipped from its top ranking in 2021 to second spot in 2022, while Trafigura's TFG Marine Pte Ltd climbed two spots to become third-largest supplier, data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore showed. Vitol Bunkers Pte Ltd maintained fourth in 2022 as with the previous year, while Shell Plc's Singapore bunkering unit, Shell Eastern Trading Pte Ltd, fell two spots to fifth. OTHER NOTABLE MOVES Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd and Minerva Bunkering Pte Ltd each rose by four spots, respectively, to the eight and ninth position, the MPA data showed. Eng Hua Company Pte Ltd climbed by six spots to the 11th position. The company has expanded their bunkering fleet and team in the past year, according to market sources. Glencore Singapore Pte Ltd fell seven spots to the 13th place. The supplier's licence was suspended for two months in August last year after the company was found to have supplied contaminated fuel to ships. Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore, the latest entrant to Singapore's licensed bunker supplier space, took the 19th spot for 2022. The company had been growing its bunkering volumes after it obtained a bunker licence last year. Meanwhile, Toyota Tsusho Petroleum Pte Ltd fell seven places to the 29th position. The company's trading volumes in the Singapore bunkering space have slowed since the start of last year, with some traders having departed from their team, market sources said. Sales of marine fuels, known as bunkers, fell 4.3% year-on-year to 47.9 million tonnes in 2022 at Singapore as macroeconomic headwinds weighed on global ship refuelling demand. 2022 Bunker Suppliers by Volume Move Ranking from 2021 Ranking 1 EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD +1 2 PETROCHINA INTERNATIONAL (S) PTE LTD -1 3 TFG MARINE PTE LTD +2 4 VITOL BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD 0 5 SHELL EASTERN TRADING (PTE) LTD -2 6 BP SINGAPORE PTE. LIMITED +1 7 GLOBAL ENERGY TRADING PTE LTD +2 8 CHEVRON SINGAPORE PTE LTD +4 9 MINERVA BUNKERING PTE LTD +4 10 SENTEK MARINE & TRADING PTE LTD -2 11 ENG HUA COMPANY (PTE) LTD +6 12 MAERSK OIL TRADING SINGAPORE PTE LTD +3 13 GLENCORE SINGAPORE PTE LTD -7 14 EXXONMOBIL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD 0 15 HONG LAM FUELS PTE LTD -5 16 GOLDEN ISLAND DIESEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD 0 17 MARUBENI INT'L PETROLEUM (S) PTE LTD +1 18 CONSORT BUNKERS PTE LTD +2 19 SINOPEC FUEL OIL (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD New 20 SK ENERGY INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD -9 21 CATHAY MARINE FUEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD +2 22 TOTALENERGIES MARINE FUELS PTE LTD -3 23 SINGAMAS PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD -2 24 BUNKER HOUSE PETROLEUM PTE LTD +7 25 GRANDEUR TRADING & SERVICES PTE LTD -1 26 FRATELLI COSULICH BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD -1 27 GLOBAL MARINE TRANSPORTATION PTE LTD -1 28 PALMSTONE TANKERS & TRADING PTE LTD +2 29 TOYOTA TSUSHO PETROLEUM PTE LTD -7 30 SIRIUS MARINE PTE LTD -1 31 KENOIL MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD +1 32 CNC PETROLEUM PTE LTD -4 33 EASTPOINT INT'L MARKETING PTE LTD +5 34 TRITON BUNKERING SERVICES PTE LTD -7 35 VICTORY PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD 0 36 IMPEX MARINE (S) PTE LTD -3 37 CENTRAL STAR MARINE SUPPLIES PTE LTD -1 38 PEGASUS MARITIME (S) PTE LTD +1 39 HAI YIN MARINE PTE LTD -2 40 HAI FU MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD -6 41 SHELL EASTERN PETROLEUM (PTE) LTD -1 42 BUNKER B PTE LTD -1 (Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session. Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT shares gained 15.8% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
EU outlines plan for clean tech future boosted by subsidies
The European Union is pushing forward with a major clean tech industrial plan that not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States
