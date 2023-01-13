ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney High School student receives scholarship from AFJROTC

FORNEY, Texas — AFJROTC Cadet Blane Duplissey has been named a J-100 Character-in-Leadership Scholar by the Air Force Junior ROTC. According to the AFJRTOC, “The J-100 identifies stellar high school senior cadets for the character and leadership that is embodied in AFJROTC and affords them the opportunity to compete for an invaluable commission as a United States Air Force or Space Force officer.”
FORNEY, TX
Million-dollar home sales were up 23% in Dallas-Fort Worth last year

Selling a home for a million dollars in Texas is not as much of a feat as it used to be. Sales of Texas homes of $1 million or more between November 2021 and October 2022 increased 17% from the same period a year prior, according to a new report from Texas Realtors and the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. The report showed 13,998 total high-end sales totaling $22.6 billion.
DALLAS, TX
