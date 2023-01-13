Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Overdoses up in Cape Fear Area as many battle seasonal depression
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Following the most wonderful time of year comes arguably the worst time of the year. Seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder, can look different for everyone, and people cope with it differently. “The holidays are in the review mirror. It’s cold, it’s dreary....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several major retailers offering online MLK Day sales
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The biggest online sales of the year tend to fall on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but even MLK Day provides a chance to save when shopping online. Best Buy, Home Depot, Gap, and many more online retailers are offering a percentage off certain items or special deals saving significant money.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Residents enjoy day off at Long Leaf Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–With Monday being a federal holiday, lots of people were out enjoying the day off. Long Leaf Park in Wilmington was a popular spot this afternoon. Lots of people walking, with or without pets, playing basketball, tennis or volleyball. There were also plenty of kids making the...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Medication Disposal event being held in Calabash
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — If you have unused or expired medications around the house, you’ll soon have a place to dispose of it. American Legion Post 503 is hosting a medication disposal drive on February 9th in Calabash. The event will last from 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Italian restaurant ‘Elizabeth’s Pizza’ closing its doors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Port City staple is closing its doors. Elizabeth’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Wilmington says it’s temporarily closing. The business says the closure is due to complications and other limitations associated with a long standing insurance claim for storm damage. They say...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is 2-year old spayed female cat looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is 2-year old spayed female cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as laid back and easy going. She is overall pretty quiet, though she loves catnip to get her fired up. If you’d like to meet...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Graffiti displaying racist language alongside new sound wall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County sheriff’s office investigating racial slurs painted on some of the sound barrier walls on the new Military Cutoff extension. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to look into the incident nearly two weeks ago. The graffiti was put onto several sections of the wall between Putnam Drive and Lendire Road. At this point, no arrests have been made and there is no description of a suspect or suspects.
WECT
Three arrested after THC investigation into two Tabor City tobacco and vape stores
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has announced three arrests after an investigation into THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) levels at two tobacco stores in Tabor City. According to the NCDPS, a complaint was received that teenagers became sick after buying vape products from the two stores....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cameron Art Museum gives ‘Black Lives Do Matter” display new home
WILMINTON, NC (WWAY)– A familiar Wilmington message display found its permanent home over the weekend. The Cameron Art Museum partnered with the Eighteen Forward Arts Collective to present “Black Lives Do Matter at CAM”; an 18-letter installation displayed on the museum grounds. As part of the exhibit’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Thousands gather for annual MLK parade in Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people gathered in Downtown Wilmington on Monday for a celebration fit for a king. “It was so fun to see all the step shows and drums, it was good,” said one group of parade spectators. This is the 21st year of the Dr....
cbs17
Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
carolinacoastonline.com
Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
WECT
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
WECT
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A family in Wilmington is safe after a fire forced them from their home Monday night. A spokesperson for the Wilmington Fire Department says crews responded to the home on Wooster Street, near the intersection with S 15th St. around 9:30 p.m., and quickly got the fire under control.
WECT
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day millions of Americans celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader who fought to put a stop to racism and bring the country together. That was more than 60 years ago, but graffiti along sound barrier walls at the Military Cutoff Road Extension project in Ogden is evidence that there’s still work to do to put an end to hate.
