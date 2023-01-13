Local man who sexually assaulted 15-year-old girl gets probation

An Idaho Falls man who gave a 15-year-old girl drugs, then sexually assaulted her was sentenced to six years of probation Monday.

Thomas Eugene Andrus, 27, pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child, reduced from rape, as part of a plea agreement. District Judge Michael Whyte also granted withheld judgment, meaning the charge can be dismissed if Andrus completes his probation without incident.

Defense Attorney Paul Butikofer called his client’s actions “a serious lack of judgment.” He added, however, that though the case was originally a sex offense, it had “the most mitigation that I’ve seen in my career.”

Butikofer said Andrus was off his medication for schizophrenia, and had been drinking when the victim approached him and asked to use his bathroom. He emphasized that it was the girls who asked for the drugs, and that one of them told him she wanted to have sex with him, claiming she was days away from turning 18 years old when she was actually 15 years old.

The other girl returned to a group home where she lived with the victim and told them what happened. Police responded to Andrus’ home where, according to Butikofer, he cooperated with police and told them what had happened.

“He comes to this court contrite and he’s accepting responsibility,” Butikofer said.

Butikofer noted the psychosexual evaluation said Andrus’ schizophrenia should be factored in when considering his behavior, particularly since he had not taken his medication at the time of the incident. Since his arrest, he had maintained employment.

Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Jones said it was still important for Andrus to face consequences. He noted the victim still admitted to being underage.

“The victim here, as well as the other juvenile that accompanied her, they are troubled youth, they’re coming from a group home,” Jones said. “The actions of Mr. Andrus furthers the delinquency of these juveniles.

Massive amounts of resources are spent in the community to help those individuals, and its actions like those of Mr. Andrus that cause the issues that require that level of intervention.”

Jones agreed with the probation recommendation, however, citing Andrus’ lack of criminal history and that evaluators believed he could receive mental health and sex offender treatment in the community without being a threat.

Andrus gave a statement saying he had learned from the experience and said he was thankful others were trying to see the incident from his perspective.

While handing down his sentence, Whyte said the presentence investigation had also recommended probation. He said Andrus did not seek out the victims, but expressed concern on the involvement of drugs.

“You need to learn skills to prevent these types of things and take the right steps,” Whyte said. “The drugs that you were using at the time certainly didn’t help your thinking process.”