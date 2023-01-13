ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A man is in a hospital following a shooting in West Price Hill on Monday evening. According to Cincinnati Police Capt. Joe Richardson, officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of Harris Avenue followed by 911 calls around 8:30 p.m. Officers responding to the scene...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Stolen truck destroys pharmacy drive-thru in Liberty

State Troopers and police are looking for a truck suspected of being involved in two hit-and-run crashes in Liberty Township, one of which demolished a pharmacy drive-thru. Dispatchers were told that the truck smashed the window of a Kia Soul at a gas station at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a man shot in the leg on Harrison Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a man shot in the leg in the 2900 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Death of man found in vehicle being investigated in homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police say they are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Westwood Sunday morning. Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a nonresponsive person inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH

