State Troopers and police are looking for a truck suspected of being involved in two hit-and-run crashes in Liberty Township, one of which demolished a pharmacy drive-thru. Dispatchers were told that the truck smashed the window of a Kia Soul at a gas station at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO