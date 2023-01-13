Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A man is in a hospital following a shooting in West Price Hill on Monday evening. According to Cincinnati Police Capt. Joe Richardson, officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of Harris Avenue followed by 911 calls around 8:30 p.m. Officers responding to the scene...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reports of shots fired on Kinney Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reports of shots fired on Kinney Avenue in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle on fire on Beekman Street in North Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle on fire on Beekman Street in North Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported barn fire on Old State Route 74 in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a reported barn fire on Old State Route 74 in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Sarah Sharp sent WLWT News 5 this video...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a shooting victim at 11700 Princeton Pike in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Crews are on scene in the 11000 block of Princeton Pike, Springdale for a shooting victim. The condition of the victim is unknown. He was reportedly shot at a different location. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Report of Shots fired in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of multiple shots fired in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 found dead in car Sunday morning; death being investigated as homicide
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a death as a homicide after one person was found dead inside their car Sunday morning. According to officials, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel determined the...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, blocking traffic
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on McPherson Avenue at Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, blocking traffic. One driver reportedly fled the scene. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's...
Man found dead inside car in Westwood: Death being investigated as homicide
The CPD Homicide Unit is investigating after police and fire responded to reports of an unresponsive person in a vehicle in Westwood Sunday morning.
WFMJ.com
Stolen truck destroys pharmacy drive-thru in Liberty
State Troopers and police are looking for a truck suspected of being involved in two hit-and-run crashes in Liberty Township, one of which demolished a pharmacy drive-thru. Dispatchers were told that the truck smashed the window of a Kia Soul at a gas station at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
WLWT 5
Report of a man shot in the leg on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a man shot in the leg in the 2900 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Brentwater Place in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Brentwater Place in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
Fox 19
Death of man found in vehicle being investigated in homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police say they are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Westwood Sunday morning. Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a nonresponsive person inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with possible entrapment in Highland Heights
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Report of a crash with a car on its top, possible entrapment, in Highland Heights. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a Metro bus on Applegate and Robb in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash involving a Metro bus on Applegate and Robb in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
