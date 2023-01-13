Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the shocking, untimely news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death, people have come to realize just how much of the King of Rock and Roll’s estate was under her ownership. Lisa Marie was the sole owner of the Graceland mansion, which includes the original...
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried alongside Elvis at Graceland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter to the King of Rock n’ Roll Elvis Presley, died Thursday at the age of 54. Lisa Marie died after suffering a cardiac arrest at her California home. She was rushed to the hospital and put on life support but died hours later.
Kait 8
Fans remember Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans in Memphis are mourning the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley. The only child of Elvis Presley died Thursday night around 8 p.m. On Friday, there was a mix of fans offering their condolences through cards and flowers at Graceland. Many fans were still in...
Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden death shocks fans at Graceland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tributes continue to pour in for Lisa Marie Presley. The outpouring of grief continues as fans gather at Graceland to pay their respects. A dark cloud looms over Graceland after it was announced Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie, had died. She was 54 years old. WREG spoke to a few of those fans who […]
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her
Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
Gangsta Boo's homegoing service 'sends the Queen of Memphis off right'
MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the "Queen of Memphis" was laid to rest. A pioneer for female-driven hip-hop, Gangsta Boo was honored at the Brown Missionary Baptist Church as family, friends and fans waited to say their last goodbyes to the influential rapper. As an artist attendees said was...
actionnews5.com
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
Hundreds gather for Gangsta Boo’s celebration of life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday night, hundreds of people gathered in Midtown at Railgarten to celebrate the life of Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo. The rapper died at the age of 43 at a home in Whitehaven on New Year’s Day. The cause of death is still unknown, but foul play isn’t suspected. […]
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee
A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: Should New Orleans, and not Memphis, be considered the birthplace of rock and roll?
Lafayette resident Michael Martin wonders why Memphis, and not New Orleans, is considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. "At least a little bit earlier than what was happening in Memphis, with Elvis and the rest, there were New Orleans people like Fats Domino who were kind of doing the same thing," he said. "I've often wondered about that."
upr.org
Eating the Past: The peanut butter bacon sandwich has deep roots in Memphis
On this episode of Eating the Past, host Tammy Proctor celebrates Elvis Presley's 88th birthday with a discussion on the great melting pot of food traditions in Memphis, Tennessee. Tammy Proctor is a specialist in European history, gender, war, and youth. Dr. Proctor has written about Scouting, women spies and...
actionnews5.com
Memphis man working to keep his community safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe. He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.
One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop. Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
Broadway shooting suspect who injured woman arrested in Memphis
The suspect of a Jan. 5 shooting on 16th Avenue South and Broadway that left one woman injured is in custody in Memphis Friday.
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
actionnews5.com
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - If you live around Germantown, you might have noticed some of the blue outdoor postal boxes with their deposit slots taped off. That’s because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deemed some of the boxes in Memphis and Germantown non-secure. The Postal Service says it has...
No A/C, mold and mice plague these apartments: Here’s how the landlord gets away with it
After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.
Adopt a dog at MAS during January for $20
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those looking for a new furry friend in 2023 can look no further than Memphis Animal Services. For the month of January, the shelter on Appling City Cove is offering dog adoptions for $20. These adoptions reportedly include spays and neutering, microchips, vaccines, collars and leashes...
Memphis mom still searching for answers after teen daughter shot to death on Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a 16-year-old girl who police said was shot inside a Downtown Memphis nightclub said she is not getting the answers she needs. “Somebody saw something. Somebody saw something,” said Robyn Ratcliff, the mother of the teen killed. Police said Nia Ratcliff, 16,...
Comments / 10