Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the shocking, untimely news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death, people have come to realize just how much of the King of Rock and Roll’s estate was under her ownership. Lisa Marie was the sole owner of the Graceland mansion, which includes the original...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Fans remember Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans in Memphis are mourning the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley. The only child of Elvis Presley died Thursday night around 8 p.m. On Friday, there was a mix of fans offering their condolences through cards and flowers at Graceland. Many fans were still in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden death shocks fans at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tributes continue to pour in for Lisa Marie Presley. The outpouring of grief continues as fans gather at Graceland to pay their respects.  A dark cloud looms over Graceland after it was announced Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie, had died. She was 54 years old. WREG spoke to a few of those fans who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her

Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Hundreds gather for Gangsta Boo’s celebration of life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday night, hundreds of people gathered in Midtown at Railgarten to celebrate the life of Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo. The rapper died at the age of 43 at a home in Whitehaven on New Year’s Day. The cause of death is still unknown, but foul play isn’t suspected. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man working to keep his community safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe. He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop.  Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - If you live around Germantown, you might have noticed some of the blue outdoor postal boxes with their deposit slots taped off. That’s because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deemed some of the boxes in Memphis and Germantown non-secure. The Postal Service says it has...
GERMANTOWN, TN
MLK50

No A/C, mold and mice plague these apartments: Here’s how the landlord gets away with it

After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Adopt a dog at MAS during January for $20

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those looking for a new furry friend in 2023 can look no further than Memphis Animal Services. For the month of January, the shelter on Appling City Cove is offering dog adoptions for $20. These adoptions reportedly include spays and neutering, microchips, vaccines, collars and leashes...
MEMPHIS, TN

