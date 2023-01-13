ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YAHOO!

Help needed: Immigration crackdown worsens worker shortage for Florida businesses

On the way to a business meeting in Fort Lauderdale, hotelier Jan Gautam dropped in on a Holiday Inn Express location in Boynton Beach. But Gautam wasn't there to check-in. "I am going to make the beds," said Gautam, president and CEO of Orlando-based Interessant Hotels & Resort Management. "Our manager there needs help and if I don't go, what happens?"
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
BOCA RATON, FL
treasurecoast.com

IT’S TIME FOR THE PORT ST LUCIE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA – The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County

Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

'We stayed in our own little area': Former vice mayor reflects on what segregation was like in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday

Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy