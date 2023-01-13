LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.

