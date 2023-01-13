Read full article on original website
west-palm-beach-news.com
MLK Day occasions West Palm Seashore, Lake Value, Boynton, Delray 2023
President Joe Biden has made a historical pilgrimage to what he calls “America’s freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. (Jan 15) Lake Worth Beach candlelight walk is 4:30 pm Monday. Boynton Beach holding festival at Sara Sims Park. Elected officials, volunteers to pack...
cw34.com
Family fights to keep pig after South Florida Fair auction
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida Fair auction is spurring up some controversy after one family says they won a bid for a pig but then walked away empty handed. Bella B. Swine is on her way to being slaughtered, but one family in Palm Beach...
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
YAHOO!
Help needed: Immigration crackdown worsens worker shortage for Florida businesses
On the way to a business meeting in Fort Lauderdale, hotelier Jan Gautam dropped in on a Holiday Inn Express location in Boynton Beach. But Gautam wasn't there to check-in. "I am going to make the beds," said Gautam, president and CEO of Orlando-based Interessant Hotels & Resort Management. "Our manager there needs help and if I don't go, what happens?"
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
treasurecoast.com
IT’S TIME FOR THE PORT ST LUCIE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA – The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County
Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways in some city neighborhoods.
'It felt like a dream,' female student says of winning homecoming king
A female Palm Beach County high school student and member of the LGBTQ community is celebrating her recent victory as homecoming king.
Anti-Semitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Anti-Semitic messages and a Nazi swastika displayed on a downtown West Palm Beach building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton.
Cold drove some into shelters as morning temps dropped into 30s Sunday; warmup on the way
More than a dozen people took shelter from the unusually cold weather that reached Palm Beach County on Sunday morning, where temperatures dipped into the 30s. Palm Beach County opened two shelters Saturday night, and people made use of both, with 10 staying overnight at Westgate Park and Recreation Center in West Palm...
WPBF News 25
Homeless Delray Beach man gets new lease on life thanks to local author Frank McKinney
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Joey has been homeless sleeping on Delray Beach streets for the last four years. Now, thanks to the kindness of strangers, he'll have a place to call his own. "Sleeping outside isn’t fun for nobody, especially at 63 years old," Joey said. He's among...
WPBF News 25
'We stayed in our own little area': Former vice mayor reflects on what segregation was like in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
foxsports640.com
4 people are saved by Coast Guard on Lake Okeechobee
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Four people nearly drowned Saturday morning but were saved by the United States Coast Guard. A commercial tugboat sent out a distress signal at around 2:45…
cw34.com
Deputies: West Palm Beach man dies after having a medical episode while driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after, deputies say, he had a medical episode while driving. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 14, around 8:45 a.m., Jeffrey Baker, 76, was driving south on Forest Hill Boulevard. Witnesses say, Baker veered off...
treasurecoast.com
St. Lucie County Hosts Free Tenant Rights and Fair Housing Presentation Jan. 24
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Housing Division will host a presentation on tenants’ rights under the Fair Housing Act in partnership with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave.
TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday
Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
A former supermodel tells her story of homelessness to revival in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH — From selling juice at her local market in Jamaica at 11 years old to walking London Fashion Week with no modeling background, one thing has held true throughout Nadine Willis’ life. She is a people person. Her customers today at Publix would agree. Willis, who...
