Read full article on original website
Related
‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored
The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes Away
Baseball is filled with rich history and a long storied past. It is always sad when a former player's chapter ends. Unfortunately, we were alerted to the loss of a former Major League Baseball player and Minnesota Gophers great.
MLB
Greene tells proteges to 'see it through' at DREAM Series
TEMPE, Ariz. -- “When you’re up against a trouble,. Plant your feet and take a brace. That’s the poem, “See It Through” by Edgar Albert Guest, that Reds pitcher Hunter Greene referenced in his written note to 80 MLB DREAM Series participants in Tempe, Ariz., this week. The DREAM Series is one of MLB’s many baseball development experiences designed to diversify the talent pool of MLB players, specifically pitchers and catchers. Greene participated himself in 2017.
Major League Baseball Star Announces Retirement
With about one month until pitchers and catchers report across Major League Baseball, one player has decided to call it a career and retire as the offseason is coming to a close.
MLB
Head, prospects pick up life lessons at MLB DREAM Series
TEMPE, Ariz. – Much of Dillon Head’s batting practice session Friday must have felt surreal. The 18-year-old took hacks against former big leaguer Howie Kendrick inside of a big league Spring Training park, set to the backdrop of Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech pumping from the speakers.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Reveals Surprising Answer for Funniest Teammate
Dodgers star CT3 goes unconventional when answering hard hitting questions.
theScore
Ricketts: Cubs have 'great shot at competing for our division'
It's time for optimism again in the North Side. Without a playoff win in five years, the Chicago Cubs are confident they could return to contention in 2023. "I think we have a great shot at competing for our division," team chairman Tom Ricketts said Saturday during Cubs Convention, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach
Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
KSDK
'It's going to be a fun team': John Mozeliak talks 2023 season during Cardinals Winter Warm-Up
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals Winter Warm-Up began on Saturday, with players, coaches and management taking part. John Mozeliak, President of Baseball Operations for the Cardinals, spoke about the 2023 season, Matt Holliday's recent departure and more ahead of spring training around the corner. Opening remarks. "As we start...
MLB
Bright future on display at Cubs Convention
CHICAGO -- More than a dozen players made their way to the main stage at Cubs Convention on Saturday evening, drawing cheers as music blared through the ballroom. This was the product of the past two years on display. The group waving to Cubs fans was a considerable cast of...
MLB
Rockies to sign power-packed prospect Calaz (sources)
The Rockies are in the process of landing a power-hitting center fielder that has a chance to roam the outfield in big league stadiums one day. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $1.7 million deal with outfielder Robert Calaz, the No. 24 prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. The Rockies, who have a base signing pool of $5,825,500, have not confirmed the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.
MLB
'I’m a catcher:' Rose stands out at MLB DREAM Series
TEMPE, Ariz. -- In a lot of places and showcases Zion Rose attends, he stands out for a host of reasons. He’s one of the best high school catchers in the Draft Class of 2023, after all, with plus athleticism on both sides of the ball. But he’s very...
MLB
Cubs' trio of international signings headlined by No. 6 prospect (sources)
The Cubs have long ago established themselves as one of the most active teams on the international market and that trend continues in 2023. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with shortstop Derniche Valdez, the No. 6 overall prospect on the international top 50 list for $2.7 million; shortstop Ludwig Espinoza, who ranks No. 14, for $1.5 million; and No. 19 Angel Cepeda for $1 million. The Cubs, who have a base signing pool of $5,284,000, have not confirmed the agreements, which are pending physicals.
MLB
Can these September '22 hitting stars keep it up in '23?
While it’s important not to put too much stock into any one month on the baseball calendar, it’s hard not to pay closer attention when a player ends a season on a high note. This is especially true when it’s a young player looking to establish himself or...
MLB
Rangers land brother of Vlad Jr., plus No. 8 int'l prospect
The Rangers already boasted the younger brother of an All-Star in their Minor League ranks in Luisangel Acuña (brother of Ronald Acuña Jr.), and now they’ve added another after signing outfielder Pablo Guerrero, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and younger brother of the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Comments / 0