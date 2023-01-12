Police: Man arrested for attacking woman at local hotel

IDAHO FALLS—A Wyoming man was arrested Saturday after a woman reported he attacked her.

An employee at a local hotel called police around 3 a.m. to report that a woman came to the desk bleeding heavily and asking for help. The employee also reported seeing a man, later identified as Donald Eugene Long III, run to a car and drive out of the parking lot at around the same time.

Police located Long in the parking lot of another hotel, where he was arrested without incident.

Long told police he had been arguing with the victim and that she punched him in the face, but that she did not hit him hard enough to cause any visible injury. Long said he pushed her away to stop her from hitting him again, causing a nosebleed.

Details on another officer’s interview with the victim were not included with the probable cause affidavit. The officer took pictures of the victim’s injuries, which included a cut on her lip.

Long was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with consuming or possessing an open container of alcohol while driving, a misdemeanor.

Long’s bond was set at $20,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 20 in Bonneville County Court.