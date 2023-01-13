ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0

By Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press
 4 days ago
BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots for his third shutout of the season to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation loss at home all season.

Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. Jones stopped David Pastrnak breakaway in the second period on Boston’s best chance at a goal.

Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for the Bruins, who had won four straight games while building an 11-point lead in the race for the NHL’s best record. They had been 19-0-3 at home this season.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead seven minutes into the first period when what seemed like a harmless attempt to send the puck behind the net by Daniel Sprong was tipped by Tanev into the narrow space on Ullmark’s glove side.

The Kraken made it 2-0 in the second when Tolvanen received a deflected puck in the slot, whirled around, faked a slapshot and wristed it under the crossbar. The Bruins played on, but the referee and the replay official confirmed that the puck found the back of the net.

The Bruins pulled Ullmark with five minutes left for a 6-on-5 advantage and kept the puck in the Kraken zone for almost all of the next three minutes before Schwartz cleared it into the empty net to make it 3-0.

The Kraken also won seven in a row from Nov. 17 to Dec. 1, a streak that included four overtime victories. All seven of the expansion team’s current winning streak — the longest active run in the NHL — have been in regulation.

Boston’s last home loss in regulation was April 14, 2022, to Ottawa.

Kraken: At Chicago on Saturday night.

Bruins: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

