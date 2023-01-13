ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Comments / 0

kmyu.tv

Six missing horses found, returned to owner in Utah County after likely escaping

ELBERTA, Utah (KUTV) — Six of seven horses were returned to their home in Utah County thanks to the help of a search and rescue helicopter after they went missing last year. The horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022 and were initially thought to have escaped, but officials said on Jan. 12 that they were actually believed to have been stolen.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Truck drives through building of donation center in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a donation center in Salt Lake County. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash happened a short time before 6 p.m. near 39 West Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. There were no injuries reported...
MIDVALE, UT
2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash

IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
MIDVALE, UT
Provo Canyon reopened following avalanche control

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that State Route 189 through Provo Canyon was reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon's State Route 189 was closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation, according to authorities. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed off...
PROVO, UT
'Tiny home' a total loss after fire in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A "tiny house" is a total loss after Lehi fire officials said it was fully engulfed in flames. They said a call came in to report the fire on the corner of 100 North and 400 East at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
LEHI, UT
Service projects, marches, events commemorate MLK Day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was marked by various events, marches and speeches across the Wasatch Front. “We do this every year,” said Utah resident Derick Fajardo. “It’s a lot of fun on MLK Day.”. Fajardo and his...
UTAH STATE
Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
ALTON, UT

