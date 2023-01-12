Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
kmyu.tv
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
kmyu.tv
Police: Man in dark clothing, possibly jaywalking, critically injured crossing State St.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after an he was struck while attempting to cross the street at a State Street intersection in Salt Lake City late Sunday, authorities stated. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to...
kmyu.tv
Truck drives through building of donation center in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a donation center in Salt Lake County. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash happened a short time before 6 p.m. near 39 West Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. There were no injuries reported...
kmyu.tv
Man arrested after spitting on, kicking officers in North Logan
NORTH LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after reportedly spitting in an officer's face and kicking officials in North Logan. North Park police said they were dispatched to 1600 North Main Street at 11:45 a.m. on Friday in front of Walmart on a report of a suspicious male blocking traffic and "fiddling with an object that looked like a firearm."
kmyu.tv
2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash
IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
kmyu.tv
Snow College softball player killed after two-car crash in central Utah
FOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College sophomore on the softball team has died after a two-car crash in Sanpete County. School officials said 20-year-old Paige Rydalch, from Stockton, was killed in the crash as she was traveling on State Route 132 on Monday morning. “This has shocked...
kmyu.tv
Moose killed after being hit by car on I-84 in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A moose has died after officials said it was hit by a car on Interstate 84 in Morgan County. Officials said they were dispatched to the scene just before the Taggart exit on Saturday. They said a father and son were traveling westbound on the...
kmyu.tv
14-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A teen who was airlifted to the hospital in extremely critical condition has died from injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while on a parked four-wheeler in Summit County, officials said. They said 14-year-old Zander Jones died in the hospital after the collision...
kmyu.tv
No injuries reported after officials respond to fire at Hotel Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said no injuries were reported after they responded to a fire at Hotel Park City and the cottages there. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson with the Park City Fire District told 2News the call came in about smoke in a villa just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
kmyu.tv
Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
kmyu.tv
Elk relocated after seen wandering through Salt Lake City neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two elk that have been seen walking through a residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City have been relocated. Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the elk were tranquilized and relocated at around 11 a.m. on Monday. Salt Lake City police assisted...
kmyu.tv
'Tiny home' a total loss after fire in Lehi
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A "tiny house" is a total loss after Lehi fire officials said it was fully engulfed in flames. They said a call came in to report the fire on the corner of 100 North and 400 East at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
kmyu.tv
Mary Crandall Hales, wife of Elder Robert D. Hales, dies at 90
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mary Crandall Hales, the wife of Elder Robert D. Hales, has died at age 90, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Sunday. They said she died in her home in North Salt Lake. “Mom was so strong,” said Mary's oldest...
kmyu.tv
Little Cottonwood's S.R. 210 to close through afternoon for avalanche mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Avalanche mitigation and avalanche safety efforts have prompted both backcountry and road closures in the Cottonwood Canyons Sunday. According to officials of the Utah Department of Transportation's Avalanche division, a backcountry closure for Little Cottonwood Canyon's Hellgate Gazex was issued from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Comments / 0