Truck drives through building of donation center in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a donation center in Salt Lake County. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash happened a short time before 6 p.m. near 39 West Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. There were no injuries reported...
Man arrested after spitting on, kicking officers in North Logan

NORTH LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after reportedly spitting in an officer's face and kicking officials in North Logan. North Park police said they were dispatched to 1600 North Main Street at 11:45 a.m. on Friday in front of Walmart on a report of a suspicious male blocking traffic and "fiddling with an object that looked like a firearm."
2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash

IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
14-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Summit County

ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A teen who was airlifted to the hospital in extremely critical condition has died from injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while on a parked four-wheeler in Summit County, officials said. They said 14-year-old Zander Jones died in the hospital after the collision...
Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
'Tiny home' a total loss after fire in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A "tiny house" is a total loss after Lehi fire officials said it was fully engulfed in flames. They said a call came in to report the fire on the corner of 100 North and 400 East at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
