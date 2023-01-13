Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
kmyu.tv
Police: Man in dark clothing, possibly jaywalking, critically injured crossing State St.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after an he was struck while attempting to cross the street at a State Street intersection in Salt Lake City late Sunday, authorities stated. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to...
kmyu.tv
SLCPD investigating 2 hit-and-runs; one fatal, one involving 2 teen victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake police are investigating two hit-and-run crashed that occurred overnight Sunday, one of which marks the first Salt Lake City traffic-related fatality of 2023. The first investigation began shortly before 2 a.m. when the Salt Lake City Police Department received a report of...
ABC 4
Clinton truck theft suspect tackled by K-9 after attempting to flee police
CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect faces 10 charges after a Clinton Police officer allegedly found him driving a stolen truck into oncoming traffic Sunday and had to turn a K-9 officer loose on him when he tried to flee on foot. Jory Russell Rose, 30, was allegedly driving...
kmyu.tv
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
ABC 4
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek
A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
kmyu.tv
ksl.com
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
kmyu.tv
Weber County deputies ask for public help investigating possible gunshots in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Weber County authorities are investigating a report of shots fired. Representatives of the Weber County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were dispatched to the area of 5100 South 4500 West in Ogden at 10:30 p.m. Friday on a report of several round of gunshots being fired.
kmyu.tv
Man arrested after spitting on, kicking officers in North Logan
NORTH LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after reportedly spitting in an officer's face and kicking officials in North Logan. North Park police said they were dispatched to 1600 North Main Street at 11:45 a.m. on Friday in front of Walmart on a report of a suspicious male blocking traffic and "fiddling with an object that looked like a firearm."
No injuries after truck crashes into Midvale building
For the second time in one day, a vehicle crashed into a place of business in Utah, but fortunately, nobody was injured this time.
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD Bike Squad wins annual NCAAP award
SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, the Salt Lake branch of the NAACP awarded the First Responder Award to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad. Led by Sgt. Allen Christensen, the Bike Squad aids several other police divisions. The award recognizes their outstanding community service, actions of valor on or off duty or exemplary law enforcement service.
kvnutalk
North Logan man arrested for allegedly beating children with brooms and other objects – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 26-year-old North Logan man has been arrested for allegedly physically beating a woman and three children, according to law enforcement. Love J. Matauto was booked Friday afternoon into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement from the North Park Police Department, officers were...
ABC 4
One dead, one critically injured after West Valley City collision rolls semi-truck
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A collision between a semi-truck and an SUV in West Valley City turned fatal Monday morning, killing one and sending another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. According to West Valley City Police, the collision happened near 3500 South on...
kmyu.tv
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
Snow College softball player from Tooele County killed in car crash
A woman from Tooele County who was on the Snow College softball team died Monday after a car crash, the school confirmed.
