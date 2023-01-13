Read full article on original website
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday
Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
Seattle man shot when asked for a cigarette
A man walking in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park in Seattle was shot when he was asked for a cigarette. Seattle Police reported they contacted a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand just after midnight when he walked into Harborview Medical Center.
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
Power restored to nearly 8K South Seattle residents after outage caused by gunfire
Power has been restored to most customers in South Seattle after an outage that impacted nearly 8,000 people. Seattle City Light tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. South Seattle and the Rainier Valley were the areas most heavily impacted. Around 7:30 p.m., 7,803 customers were without power. At...
2 arrested after allegedly assaulting, yelling racial slurs at neighbor in west Seattle
SEATTLE — A man and woman were arrested in Seattle’s Westwood neighborhood on Friday after they allegedly forced their way into a neighbor’s apartment, then assaulted him, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest,...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
KOMO News
King County shooting spree suspect chose victims at random, prosecutors say
The man accused of shooting three people on Thursday in King County chose his victims at random, prosecutors allege. Mamadou Diallo, 32, appeared in court Friday afternoon on three counts of first-degree assault. According to prosecutors, Diallo shot two people in Renton around 1:30 p.m. and then shot a person...
q13fox.com
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
wchstv.com
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
ATM skimming device located in Belmont, suspect arrested in sting operation
BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — An ATM skimming device was located at a Belmont Bank of America location and a suspect was arrested in connection with it, according to a news release from the Belmont Police Department. Officers were alerted to the device by a technician and conducted surveillance of the ATM machine. The suspect, 29-year-old […]
KING-5
Juvenile male killed in Tacoma shooting
Police did not specify the boy's age. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
q13fox.com
Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November. Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
thejoltnews.com
Rape suspect to face trial in Thurston County for allegedly attacking women across the country
A serial rapist was uncovered by an Olympia police officer last year will be extradited to Thurston County for prosecution. The Olympia Police Department said an officer temporarily assigned to the Detective Division in June 2022 investigated a rape with limited leads. The officer eventually tracked a male suspect who...
KOMO News
2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals
A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
