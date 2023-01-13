ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown

Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle man shot when asked for a cigarette

A man walking in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park in Seattle was shot when he was asked for a cigarette. Seattle Police reported they contacted a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand just after midnight when he walked into Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman

GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
GOLD BAR, WA
q13fox.com

DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black

Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November. Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals

A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
BREMERTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy