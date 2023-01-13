ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
Wilson and Ohio host Toledo

Ohio Bobcats (9-8, 1-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (11-6, 2-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -8.5; over/under is 160.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Toledo Rockets after Dwight Wilson scored 27 points in Ohio’s 70-65 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Rockets are 6-1 on their home...
Chiefs’ rookie regulars ready for playoff debuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been in this situation before, ready to embark on a postseason run that the past four years has landed the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game and twice ended in the Super Bowl. So it’s easy...
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:. Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James’ latest game: He scored 48 points Monday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 140-132 win over Houston. James’ scoring average...

