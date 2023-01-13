Read full article on original website
Nicholas Lyndhurst has been cast in the 'Frasier' sequel series. The 61-year-old actor - who has previously starred in British sitcoms, including 'Only Fools and Horses' and 'Goodnight Sweetheart' - will soon appear opposite Kelsey Grammer in the upcoming series, according to Variety. Nicholas has actually become the first cast...
