Oxford, MS

247Sports

Georgia WR Dominick Blaylock enters the transfer portal

Dawgs247 has confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has put in his paperwork to enter the transfer portal. He will have 2 years left of eligibility, plans graduate from Georgia this May and will then make a decision on where to finish out his career. Blaylock committed to UGA before...
ATHENS, GA
Crystal Ball trending toward Ole Miss for quarterback Walker Howard

The 247Sports Crystal Ball is trending heavily toward Ole Miss for former five-star quarterback Walker Howard. Three Crystal Balls were submitted Monday night between seven and 8 p.m. and all three have the LSU transfer portal player pointed toward Oxford. The three predicitions come from a variety of experts. National...
OXFORD, MS
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Women's basketball vs. Ole Miss

Georgia women’s basketball team lost 66-58 to Ole Miss at Stegeman Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, a stormy evening in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs (now 13-6 overall, 2-3 SEC) fell behind by 10 points in the first half and weren’t able to close the gap in the final two quarters. Forward Brittney Smith led the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounds, with 18 and 10 respectively, while Georgia guard Diamond Battles scored 16. Guard Angel Baker led Ole Miss (now 16-2 overall, 5-0 SEC) in scoring, with 20 points.
ATHENS, GA
