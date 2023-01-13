Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia WR Dominick Blaylock enters the transfer portal
Dawgs247 has confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has put in his paperwork to enter the transfer portal. He will have 2 years left of eligibility, plans graduate from Georgia this May and will then make a decision on where to finish out his career. Blaylock committed to UGA before...
Four-star defensive lineman Champ Thompson has a top seven and Ole Miss is in it
Four-star defensive lineman Champ Thompson has included a pair of SEC programs among his top seven he released on Monday. Thompson is a 6-3, 265-pound defensive lineman out of Meadowbrook High School in Norcross, Ga. Thompson included both Ole Miss and Georgia in his top seven along with Clemson, Miami,...
Crystal Ball trending toward Ole Miss for quarterback Walker Howard
The 247Sports Crystal Ball is trending heavily toward Ole Miss for former five-star quarterback Walker Howard. Three Crystal Balls were submitted Monday night between seven and 8 p.m. and all three have the LSU transfer portal player pointed toward Oxford. The three predicitions come from a variety of experts. National...
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Women's basketball vs. Ole Miss
Georgia women’s basketball team lost 66-58 to Ole Miss at Stegeman Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, a stormy evening in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs (now 13-6 overall, 2-3 SEC) fell behind by 10 points in the first half and weren’t able to close the gap in the final two quarters. Forward Brittney Smith led the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounds, with 18 and 10 respectively, while Georgia guard Diamond Battles scored 16. Guard Angel Baker led Ole Miss (now 16-2 overall, 5-0 SEC) in scoring, with 20 points.
Deacs begin massive week of basketball action by hosting No. 19 Clemson
Wake Forest is locked in a five-way tie for second place in the ACC, and 7-0 Clemson suddenly is staring the Deacs right in the face.The Deacs are the No. 1 rated offensive.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
WATCH: Clemson TE Olsen Patt Henry at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports brings college football fans footage from the 2023 All-American Bowl. Here is a look at Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy four-star tight end and Clemson signee Olsen Patt Henry, who was terrific during his time in the Lone Star State.
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0