Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
NHL
Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52
Was fan favorite during playing days with Canucks, role model for Indigenous community. Gino Odjick, who played for four teams over 12 NHL seasons, died on Sunday. He was 52. A hard-nosed forward, Odjick was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 86) of the 1990 NHL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Canucks, Odjick instantly became a popular player because of his physical style and ability to stand up for his teammates, which included Pavel Bure, who had often described Odjick as one of his best friends.
NHL
Bruins Sign Pavel Zacha to Four-Year Contract Extension
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 14, that the team has signed forward Pavel Zacha to a 4-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $4.75 million. Zacha, 25, has appeared in 42 games with the Bruins this season,...
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL
5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- William Smith of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League.
NHL
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Panthers
--- It's an afternoon faceoff at KeyBank Center today as the Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers. Catch the action at 1 p.m. on MSG and 1520 AM. Pregame coverage on MSG begins at 12:30. Tickets are on sale now. Buffalo snapped a three-game losing streak with their 5-3 road...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose Three-Goal Lead in OT Loss to Capitals
The New York Islanders fell 4-3 in overtime to the Washington Capitals on Monday night at UBS Arena, earning a point, but losing a three-goal lead in the process. The Islanders built a 3-0 lead, but the Capitals chipped away to force overtime and eventually win it in the extra frame. Sebastian Aho, Matt Martin and Hudson Fasching scored for the Islanders, while Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored for the Capitals in regulation. Dmitry Orlov delivered the dagger to give the Capitals the 4-3 overtime victory.
NHL
BLOG: Davidson, Team Want to See Reichel Flourish as Leader in Rockford
General Manager Kyle Davidson described the move as 'valuable' to the young forward's development to become a go-to leader and center. On Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they reassigned Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs after recording three points (1G, 2A) in three appearances this past week. General Manager...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Canucks 3
Improving to 20-20-4, Florida has won four of its last six games. "Now it's time to go," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said of the team's second-half push. "We've got to get on the gas. It doesn't matter. We've just got to start getting points here." For a quick recap of...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Pacioretty out for Hurricanes against Penguins
Leddy back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils; Kreider doubtful for Rangers on Sunday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Max Pacioretty will not play for the Hurricanes when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
MTL@NYR: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens are looking for a split in their New York back-to-back as they take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs (17-23-3) are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Islanders...
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/16
With three games on the schedule for the fourth week in a row, the Kings were fortunate this week not having to leave the comfort of their own homes as they played a trio of opponents at Crypto.com Arena. Going 2-1-0, the Kings won a pair of games during the week against Western Conference opponents before falling in their Saturday game against the Eastern Conference's New Jersey Devils. In total, the Kings outscored their opponents on the week 12-11.
NHL
PREDS CLIP FLAMES
NASHVILLE - They knew they had their hands full. The Predators came into the night on a three-game losing streak and in danger of falling deeper out of the playoff race. Nikita Zadorov scored and Jacob Markstrom was stellar with 27 saves, but the Flames dropped a 2-1 decision on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
Tkachuk has 3 points, Panthers defeat Sabres
BUFFALO -- Matthew Tkachuk had three assists for the Florida Panthers in a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. Tkachuk has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in a seven-game point streak. "It was solid from the start," he said. "I think the first 10...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
SAY WHAT - 'A STEP BEHIND'. What was talked about following a 2-1 loss in Nashville. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I didn't like the goals against in the first period and thought when you take a penalty on a 5-on-3 when it's 2-1... you're probably not in the right mindset."
NHL
LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Devils: 26 - 12 - 3 (55 pts) Kings: 25 - 14 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings have outshot their opponent in each of their last six games, dating back to Dec. 31 vs. Philadelphia. During that time, the team collectively outshot their opponents 191-156.
