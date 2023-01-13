Was fan favorite during playing days with Canucks, role model for Indigenous community. Gino Odjick, who played for four teams over 12 NHL seasons, died on Sunday. He was 52. A hard-nosed forward, Odjick was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 86) of the 1990 NHL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Canucks, Odjick instantly became a popular player because of his physical style and ability to stand up for his teammates, which included Pavel Bure, who had often described Odjick as one of his best friends.

1 DAY AGO