No. 18 Wisconsin drops third straight game with 63-45 loss to Indiana

A ugly night shooting the ball sank No. 18 Wisconsin in a 63-45 loss to Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington. The Hoosiers led by just one at the break but opened the second half on a 12-0 run as the Badgers missed their first eight shots out of the break. Indiana pushed the lead to as many as 21 before winning by 18. Wisconsin’s 45 point were its fewest in a regular season Big Ten game since scoring 43 in a loss to Michigan State in 2013.
The Camp: Jan. 13, 2023

The additions from the transfer portal keep coming for Wisconsin. The Badgers grabbed commitments from six players since Monday, highlighted by wide receiver CJ Williams on Thursday. Zach and Jesse talk about how he ended up in Madison, along with the story of OC Phil Longo and QB Braedyn Locke talking ball for hours that led to him joining the team. We close with your Twitter questions.
