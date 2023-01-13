A ugly night shooting the ball sank No. 18 Wisconsin in a 63-45 loss to Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington. The Hoosiers led by just one at the break but opened the second half on a 12-0 run as the Badgers missed their first eight shots out of the break. Indiana pushed the lead to as many as 21 before winning by 18. Wisconsin’s 45 point were its fewest in a regular season Big Ten game since scoring 43 in a loss to Michigan State in 2013.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO