New York State

Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
5 Takeaways From Hiking My First Winter Adirondack High Peak

I won't mince words: I hate New York winters. "You're in the wrong state then," is the snarky reply I usually get. Perhaps they're right. But, look: I don't ski, I don't snowboard, and I don't own or operate a snowmobile. Instead, I opt for the "semi-hibernation" approach to winter: I hunker down with Netflix and video games, I eat bad, and I put on weight.
NEW YORK STATE
11 of Dumbest Questions Tourist Ask When Vacationing in the Adirondacks

How long does it take a deer to grow into a moose in the Adirondacks? That's just one of many dumb questions tourists ask when vacationing in Upstate New York. Michele from Life in the ADK hears it all from out-of-towners. She deserves an award for managing to keep a straight face and not spit out a sarcastic answer.
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York

Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
ROME, NY
Where Does New York Rank Among the 50 States for Life Expectancy?

Are you getting the most out of your time on Earth here in the state of New York?. Across the entire country, life expectancy is down. In 2021 it took a dip to 76.4 years, which was the second year in a row the average had dropped, according to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention. This was obviously a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic and the population thinning that caused.
WISCONSIN STATE
Marcy, NY
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

