ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Austin Butler is stepping out amid tragedy. The 31-year-old Elvis star attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, just days after Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54. The actor, who previously said his heart was "completely shattered" in the wake of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter's death, walked the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVB

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears

Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
KTVB

Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)

One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer. On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)

Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...

Comments / 0

Community Policy