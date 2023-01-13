ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lane Tech High School evacuated after mercury is found in restroom

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsJ1P_0kDBbKtG00

Lane Tech evacuated after mercury found in bathroom 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lane Tech High School reopened Friday after it was evacuated when mercury was found in a school restroom Thursday night.

Lane Tech Principal Edwina Thompson wrote in a letter to parents and families that late Thursday, a "small quantity of mercury" was discovered in the bathroom of the school, located at 2501 W. Addison St. The area was immediately secured, and all evening activities were canceled, Thompson wrote.

She also said the school worked with the CPS office of facilities, and a hazmat team to assess the situation.

Chicago Public Schools officials said the school reopened on Friday, although the source of the mercury remains unknown, and some areas of the school remain closed.

Cleanup teams will return to the school Friday and work through the weekend, including the Martin Luther King Day holiday, to complete mitigation work in affected areas while classes are not in session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIGoa_0kDBbKtG00
Lane Tech reopens Friday after mercury found in bathroom 00:45

Lane Tech student and Lane Champion editor-in-chief Alex Burstein tweeted that a Local School Council meeting scheduled for Thursday night was canceled, and athletic events in the building were all stopped.

A sign was posted on the school's door reading, "All events canceled for tonight."

Among the disrupted events was a girls' basketball game against William Howard Taft High School, which was postponed at halftime. In a YouTube stream of the game from Lane Tech Athletics, a play-by-play announcer says a school official has come out and announced everyone has been told everyone to exit the building.

The Police and Fire departments said they were not at the scene.

Thompson's letter did not indicate what was believed to be the source of the mercury.

Mercury is a liquid elemental metal that is found in the earth's crust. It is toxic and harmful to humans.

Thompson wrote that Lane Tech "working diligently with safety experts to address this situation, clean up the substance, and ensure everything is safe."

The school will keep families informed on further updates, including the plan for the school day on Friday.

Comments / 14

worstiveseenindecades
3d ago

Kids used to play with mercury. Now we shut down huge facilities with a small bit in an isolated area. I better google it and figure why people that played with it lived into their 90’s.

Reply(1)
10
Biden Shit Himself
3d ago

Men in Hazmat suits were brought in to clean up a small amount of mercury!... lmao.. I remember breaking thermometers to get the mercury out and play with it when I was a kid!... Some weird stuff.. It looks like the Terminator when it was melted down into liquid metal dots in part 2... The metal dots can be pushed together to make the dot bigger... Strange stuff and it is poisonous to humans when ingested. You had ti be careful when you messed with it, but Hazlet suits, C'MON MAN!

Reply
4
Jon Rod
3d ago

Some of your comments are understandable because you don't have the whole story. It's unfortunate that other things have happened in the restrooms and the they doing everything possible to get to the bottom of it to keep it safe for everyone. A kid got busted for starting a fire is one one of those unfortunate events. I give high marks to the principal, security, staff and students who care .❤

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Mercury found in bathroom of Lane Tech College Prep, CPS investigating

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools is investigating after mercury was found in one of the bathrooms at Lane Tech College Prep. The incident occurred on Thursday. According to Lane Tech's principal, a "small quantity of mercury" was found in a bathroom. The area was immediately secured and a hazardous materials response team was called in.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two Loyola University students robbed of cell phones near campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A campus safety warning has been issued for students near Loyola University after a pair of cell phone robberies within minutes. School police say the first student was walking near West Arthur and Lakewood just after 10 p.m. Friday when someone threatened the student with a gun and demanded the victim's gun.Just two minutes later, another student was robbed at knifepoint by several people. Those people fled eastbound on West Arthur Avenue, police said. The students were not hurt. Anyone with information is asked to call Campus Safety at (773)508-SAFE or the Chicago Police Department ta 911 or (312)744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight

It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
CHICAGO, IL
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests

Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Snowplow naming contest voting underway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Voting is underway to give the plows that clear Chicago streets a name. The 50 finalists were released Sunday and you have until the end of the month to vote on a top six.The creative nicknames will represent one snowplow in each of Chicago's six snow districts.Among the finalists are Holy Plow!, Super Bowl Shovel, Snow Cubs Snow, Hey Now You're a Plow Star, LollaPLOWlooza, Better Call Salt, Off To See The Blizzard and Chance the Scraper. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City now plans to bring migrants at shuttered Woodlawn school on week of Jan. 23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two years – that is how long a migrant shelter for hundreds of adults could operate at in old school in the Woodlawn neighborhood.Residents learned Thursday night that the city's mind is made up. The vacant school is set to open for asylum seekers before the end of the month to the shuttered Wadsworth Elementary School, later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave.As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, hundreds of Woodlawn residents showed up in person and virtually to the community meeting at the Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave. Some...
CHICAGO, IL
Reason.com

Chicago Public Schools Will Call Child Services if You're Late To Pick Up Your Kids From School

A Chicago mom who was late to pick up her children from school a few times last year got a nasty surprise: a letter informing her she was under investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). While this may seem like an overreaction, parents can come under government scrutiny for minor mistakes—and it can be the result of draconian school policies.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago mayoral candidates give message to mothers who lost children to gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candidates for mayor of Chicago gathered for a forum Sunday hosted by 47th Ward democrats at Lane Tech College Prep on the city's North Side. A few of the topics addressed included modernizing the police department, funding Chicago Public Schools, balancing the city budget with rising pension obligations, and improving CTA schedule reliability, safety and frequency of trains and buses. Those candidates for mayor also made their case to voters at the historic Quinn Chapel Church on the city's Near South Side Sunday. They were asked to give a message to Chicago mothers who have lost children to gun violence. The mayoral election will be held on Feb. 28. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, nation honor life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From dramatic readings to songs, one of Chicago's largest celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. started bright and early on Monday, the federal holiday marking the civil rights leader's birthday.Rainbow PUSH hosted its 33rd annual PUSH For Excellence Breakfast at the Marriott Marquis in the South Loop. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray served as an emcee.The event focuses on the promise of youth and the potential of education, highlighting student talent and giving away college scholarships.Organizers also hoped to call attention to the need for resources to help homeless students. It was just one of many events...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot says campaign emails to CPS teachers seeking student volunteers "clearly a mistake"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday acknowledged it "was clearly a mistake" for her campaign to email Chicago Public School teachers, asking them to encourage their students to volunteer for her campaign in exchange for class credit, but said "there was absolutely no nefarious intent."The mayor's first public comments on the scandal came amid multiple ethics probes into the emails.Lightfoot said she was not aware of the effort to email CPS teachers to recruit student volunteers until Wednesday, when WTTW first reported on the emails."As soon as I learned about the outreach to the CPS teachers, we put...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
140K+
Followers
31K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy