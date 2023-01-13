Read full article on original website
WSAZ
5 local teams ranked in Ohio HS basketball
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With just over a month to go until the post-season in Ohio high school basketball, a handful of teams are ranked in this weeks’ Associated Press polls. On the boys side, the Minford Falcons are currently sixth in Division III. There are four girls teams ranked with Fairland sitting in the third spot in Division II. From Division III, Wheelersburg is 7th while in Division IV, Portsmouth Notre Dame is fifth with South Gallia coming in at number 10.
Lima News
Boys basketball: Lima Senior holds off Ottawa-Glandorf
LIMA — Lima Senior needed a tremendous defensive effort and some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch to hold off Ottawa-Glandorf, 52-48 in front of a near capacity crowd in a non league affair Saturday night. The Spartans, who had lost its last three of four, improves to...
Which Greater Cincinnati boys, girls basketball teams made 1st Ohio AP poll?
The first Ohio Associated Press boys and girls basketball polls were released Monday afternoon. Greater Cincinnati had four boys and eight girls teams make the Top-10 in their respective divisions. Here are the selections:. The Top-10 teams in the Boys Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023...
