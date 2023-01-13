Read full article on original website
Rooke Helps Forest Area Girls Hoops Top Tidioute Charter
TIONESTA, Pa. – Kaylie Rooke netted 14 points, 10 blocked shots, seven rebounds, and five steals to help Forest Area to a 48-28 win over Tidioute Charter at West Forest. Tori Brown added nine points for the Fires with Annalise Tirado chipping in six tallies and Amber Guzzi five points and five steals.
Pair of Perfect Scores Pushes Brokenstraw/Sugar Grove to Top of Penn York Winter Trap League on Jan. 15
SUGAR GROVE, Pa. – The Penn York Winter Trap League met on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Sugar Grove Am Vets with 87 shooters present. Perfect scores were shot by Elijah Trawick of Sugar Grove and Dale Johnson of Brokenstraw. High Sub Junior Male was Hunter Kestler with 34, High Sub Junior Female was Izabella Hurlburt with 36, High Junior Male was Caleb McMillen with 48, High Junior Female was Lydia Covert with 43, High Lady was Cindy Cable with 46, High Vet was Kirk Decker with 46, High Senior Vet was a tie with Terry Walker and Tim Young shooting 46 and High Super Senior Vet was a tie with Brian Westerdahl and Spear Proukou shooting 47.
Finch’s Career-Day Leads Sheffield Boys to Big Win at OV
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. – Connor Finch exploded for a career-high 28 points to go with six blocked shots, five rebounds, and two steals to lead visiting Sheffield to a 73-36 win over Oswayo Valley on Saturday. Leihden Wotorson added 13 points for the Wolverines who also got 12 points, eight...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Eisenhower at Youngsville Girls’ Hoops Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Eisenhower at Youngsville girls’ basketball game on Monday, Jan. 16. The second round of the Backyard Brawl will be available on YourDailyLocal.com as well as on all the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels. Brian Hagberg...
Strong Second Half Sends Warren Boys Past DuBois
DUBOIS, Pa. – Tommy Nyquist made six 3’s and scored 22 points as Warren earned a 56-47 win over DuBois. Warren outscored DuBois 24-16 in the second half en route to the win. Nyquist talked about the win afterward:. Braylon Barnes was also in double figures for the...
Eisenhower Earns Season Sweep in Backyard Brawl with Win at Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – The Knights learned their lesson from the season-opener and kept their foot on the gas all game long as Eisenhower earned a 61-34 win at Youngsville. Eisenhower took a big third-quarter lead when the two teams met back in December, then had to hold on for a 53-49 win after making substitutions and pulling back to a less aggressive offensive game.
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 16, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind. Tonight: A chance of rain and snow between 1am and 4am, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
BREAKING NEWS: Holtz Tabbed as Warren City Manager
WARREN, Pa. – Mike Holtz has been approved as Warren’s next city manager. ”. The decision was made at Monday’s Warren City Council meeting and approved by a 6-1 vote. “It’s great,” Holtz said. “I appreciate the opportunity. Council has shown a lot of faith in me and I think we’re going to continue to do good work.”
County to Hold Candidate’s Night on Feb. 9
WARREN, Pa. – A plethora of public offices are up for election in 2023, and Warren County will host a candidate’s night for those interested in running. “This year at the county level we have all three commissioners up for election, school director in all three regions, Magisterial District Judge in districts 37-2-01 and 37-3-01, Treasurer, Register & Recorder, Sheriff, and all three auditors,” Warren County Director of Elections Krystle Ransom said.
Tionesta VFD Responds to 126 Calls in 2022
TIONESTA, Pa. – Trees and wires down accounted for nearly 35% of the 126 calls responded to during 2022 by the Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department. According to figures released by the department Sunday on its Facebook page, 44 of its 2022 calls were for trees or wires down. Fifteen...
