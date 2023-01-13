SUGAR GROVE, Pa. – The Penn York Winter Trap League met on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Sugar Grove Am Vets with 87 shooters present. Perfect scores were shot by Elijah Trawick of Sugar Grove and Dale Johnson of Brokenstraw. High Sub Junior Male was Hunter Kestler with 34, High Sub Junior Female was Izabella Hurlburt with 36, High Junior Male was Caleb McMillen with 48, High Junior Female was Lydia Covert with 43, High Lady was Cindy Cable with 46, High Vet was Kirk Decker with 46, High Senior Vet was a tie with Terry Walker and Tim Young shooting 46 and High Super Senior Vet was a tie with Brian Westerdahl and Spear Proukou shooting 47.

SUGAR GROVE, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO