Ashland, OH

News-Herald.com

Mentor vs. Lake Catholic boys basketball: Cardinals surge past Cougars, 85-63

Lake Catholic seemed to have found an answer to Mentor’s defense and ability from beyond the arc when the two tangled on Jan. 16. Then the game came back from the half. The Cardinals surged ahead in the third quarter with 34 points, including 21 on 3-pointers. They also forced six turnovers and cruised to an 85-63 victory over their crosstown foe.
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Shorthanded Mayfield hockey seeks to stay course on ice as numbers improve

Much like an annual checkup, conditions can improve or deteriorate over time. Thankfully for Mayfield, conditions seem to be on an increasingly better trajectory. When the Wildcats snapped a losing streak last season that had stretched over nearly two calendar years with a win over Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, veteran coach Steve Bogas spoke of his hope for the future.
MAYFIELD, OH

