Lake Catholic seemed to have found an answer to Mentor’s defense and ability from beyond the arc when the two tangled on Jan. 16. Then the game came back from the half. The Cardinals surged ahead in the third quarter with 34 points, including 21 on 3-pointers. They also forced six turnovers and cruised to an 85-63 victory over their crosstown foe.

MENTOR, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO