Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Parsons pulls away from Southeast in first round of Lancer Classic
Parsons beats Southeast 69-34 in the first round of the Lancer Classic Monday night. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Semi rolls over, crashes into power poles
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. -- A semi overturned near the intersection of Jack Pine and Highway 96 in Carthage, Missouri. When it overturned, it took out a power poles and sparking fires along a fence. The crash caused power outages for some electric customers in Webb City, Oronogo, Alba and Purcell,...
koamnewsnow.com
Racin' for Cash kicks off in Carthage with some Barrel Racing
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Racin’ for Cash today hosted a racing exhibition event today with big prizes up for grabs. The Barrel Racing event began yesterday and wraps up today at 12:30 P.M. at Lucky J Steakhouse & Arena. Officials collect $5 from each rider and add an additional...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: suspects arrested in connection with missing OK girl, and $1,000,000 goes to MSSU
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. - The male suspect in the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, is facing a murder count in Oklahoma. Ivon Adams, 36, is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma on one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Child Neglect. He was taken into custody Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Arizona and is currently in the Maricopa County Jail. Alysia Adams was also arrested on Thursday and is charged with child neglect. Both were caretakers for the child. Click here to read more about this story.
koamnewsnow.com
Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora
AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer overturns into power lines catching fire; Widespread power outage
Jasper County, Mo. — About 9:30 p.m. a power outage was reported across portions of Webb City and Oronogo. At the same time Carthage Fire were alerted to reports of a tractor trailer crash near CR165 and Jackpine. Carthage Fire Dept arrived on scene to report a semi on...
koamnewsnow.com
Candlelight vigil to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
PITTSBURG, Ks - Pittsburg State University's Black Student Association held their annual candle light vigil in honor of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior. As community members and students gathered with candles around the oval at Pitt State. Everyone who attended sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing". Members of the association...
koamnewsnow.com
K9 “Tygo” retires from Branson Police Dept
BRANSON, Mo. — K9 “Tygo” has served the Branson Police Dept for seven years and retired Saturday, January 14, 2023, from BPD as K9 ONE signed off for the last time. The traditional “Last Call” was caught on camera as Tygo gobbled up a ‘pup cup’.
koamnewsnow.com
Home raided in rural Baxter Springs, meth and firearms seized, one arrested
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A man is arrested after meth and firearms are located during a Narcotics Warrant service at a rural Baxter Springs residence on Monday, January 16, 2023. “Around 7:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Southeast Prairie Road as the result of an ongoing criminal...
koamnewsnow.com
Vacant house burns in Blendville Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. - Just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, reports of a structure fire in the Blendville Neighborhood alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Upon arrival to 1820 South Pearl Joplin Fire were out for attack as flames were visible on...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police investigate fake/prank call regarding a shooting at residence
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening, January 14, 2023, Joplin Police Cpl Travis Hayes tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker they were alerted to a caller who said they had shot two people at a residence in the 2000 block of S Alabama. Police arrived and surrounded the...
koamnewsnow.com
Wrongful Death settlement filed regarding fatal Miami hit-and-run
MIAMI, Okla. - Records show that a Petition for Court Approval of Wrongful Death was filed from Xiulan Weng, the surviving spouse of Guang Xin Ye, who was killed last February in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Miami, Oklahoma. The settlement describes that an agreement was reached wherein the McBrien's...
Comments / 0