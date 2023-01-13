ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Semi rolls over, crashes into power poles

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. -- A semi overturned near the intersection of Jack Pine and Highway 96 in Carthage, Missouri. When it overturned, it took out a power poles and sparking fires along a fence. The crash caused power outages for some electric customers in Webb City, Oronogo, Alba and Purcell,...
CARTHAGE, MO
Racin' for Cash kicks off in Carthage with some Barrel Racing

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Racin’ for Cash today hosted a racing exhibition event today with big prizes up for grabs. The Barrel Racing event began yesterday and wraps up today at 12:30 P.M. at Lucky J Steakhouse & Arena. Officials collect $5 from each rider and add an additional...
CARTHAGE, MO
News To Know: suspects arrested in connection with missing OK girl, and $1,000,000 goes to MSSU

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. - The male suspect in the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, is facing a murder count in Oklahoma. Ivon Adams, 36, is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma on one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Child Neglect. He was taken into custody Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Arizona and is currently in the Maricopa County Jail. Alysia Adams was also arrested on Thursday and is charged with child neglect. Both were caretakers for the child. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora

AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
AURORA, MO
Candlelight vigil to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

PITTSBURG, Ks - Pittsburg State University's Black Student Association held their annual candle light vigil in honor of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior. As community members and students gathered with candles around the oval at Pitt State. Everyone who attended sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing". Members of the association...
PITTSBURG, KS
K9 “Tygo” retires from Branson Police Dept

BRANSON, Mo. — K9 “Tygo” has served the Branson Police Dept for seven years and retired Saturday, January 14, 2023, from BPD as K9 ONE signed off for the last time. The traditional “Last Call” was caught on camera as Tygo gobbled up a ‘pup cup’.
BRANSON, MO
Vacant house burns in Blendville Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. - Just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, reports of a structure fire in the Blendville Neighborhood alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Upon arrival to 1820 South Pearl Joplin Fire were out for attack as flames were visible on...
JOPLIN, MO
Wrongful Death settlement filed regarding fatal Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI, Okla. - Records show that a Petition for Court Approval of Wrongful Death was filed from Xiulan Weng, the surviving spouse of Guang Xin Ye, who was killed last February in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Miami, Oklahoma. The settlement describes that an agreement was reached wherein the McBrien's...
MIAMI, OK

