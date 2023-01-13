Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsVeny WestCollege Station, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to turn hard work into first SEC victory
The harder things have become, the better the Texas A&M women’s basketball team has played. The Aggies have opened Southeastern Conference play with the league’s toughest schedule by far as the only squad to play the league’s 5-0 teams — No. 1 South Carolina, No. 5 LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee. It’s been a challenging three weeks for A&M (5-10, 0-5), which had only seven available players for four games. That along with A&M’s opponents having a combined 86-18 record have contributed to A&M’s six-game losing streak.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Record-setting effort on boards leads to historic win for Texas A&M men's basketball team
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For as head-turning as Texas A&M’s 94-53 win over South Carolina was Saturday on the scoreboard, Aggie men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams pointed to something equally startling on the stat sheet. The Aggies (12-5, 4-0) won their sixth straight by their largest margin of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Women win Cactus Match Play:
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Cactus Match Play at the Westin Kierland Golf Club on Sunday. The sixth-ranked Aggies ended with 72 points to beat 16th-ranked SMU (68.5), Tulsa (66) and Texas Tech (63.5) in a nine-hole format where each hole won earned a point, while each hole halved earned half a point. Playing for A&M were Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Zoe Slaughter, Hailee Cooper, Lauren Nguyen and Antonia Zacharovska.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M can't overcome slow start in loss to Mississippi State.
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has become good at rallying. Now it just needs to get better at starting and finishing. Mississippi State rode a strong defensive start to a 60-44 Southeastern victory Sunday at Reed Arena. The Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3) bolted to a 17-6 lead by forcing nine turnovers that led to 11 points. The Aggies (5-11, 0-6) settled down to have only 10 more turnovers, but they couldn’t erase the deficit and suffered their seventh straight loss.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's basketball team tops Coastal Bend in conference play
BRENHAM — Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott scored 25 points, and freshman forward Jamine Charles and sophomore guard Damian Watson led a second-half charge to push the Blinn men’s basketball team over Coastal Bend 83-78 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play. Charles scored 10 of his 12 points...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls soccer team goes 0-1-2 at PN-G tournament
PORT NECHES — The College Station girls tied Nederland 0-0 with Sidney Abington earning the shutout in goal for the Lady Cougars on Saturday at the Port Neches-Groves tournament. College Station lost to PN-G 3-0 on Thursday then tied Pasadena Dobie 1-1 on Friday. Brooklyn Senkel scored for the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys soccer team overcomes injuries, fatigue for 2-0 win over Killeen Shoemaker
Despite missing four players to injury and the fatigue that comes from back-to-back weekend tournaments, the Bryan boys soccer team found a way to win Saturday as the Vikings defeated Killeen Shoemaker 2-0 at Merrill Green Stadium. It was a gritty and gutty effort for both teams with scoring opportunities...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month. “It’s been kind of a (expletive)storm,” Southern Star Brewery CEO Dave Fougeron...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Forage sorghums growing in importance across High Plains
Producers in the Texas High Plains are reevaluating the forages they grow because of declining irrigation capacities and increasing forage demands from the region’s dairy herds. The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service annual Bushland Forage Sorghum Silage Trial provides producers a side-by-side comparison of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (9) updates to this series since Updated 30 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS community honors MLK Day
As hundreds of patrons walked along East Martin Luther King Jr. Street from Sadie Thomas Memorial Park to the Rudder Athletic Field on Monday, a feeling of camaraderie swept the Bryan-College Station community. Hosted by the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the 27th annual...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Comments / 0