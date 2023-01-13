The harder things have become, the better the Texas A&M women’s basketball team has played. The Aggies have opened Southeastern Conference play with the league’s toughest schedule by far as the only squad to play the league’s 5-0 teams — No. 1 South Carolina, No. 5 LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee. It’s been a challenging three weeks for A&M (5-10, 0-5), which had only seven available players for four games. That along with A&M’s opponents having a combined 86-18 record have contributed to A&M’s six-game losing streak.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO