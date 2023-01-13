ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Raddysh scores in third as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 3-2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhIIS_0kDBSvme00

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the lowly Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago (11-25-4), and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

The Blackhawks had a 2-20-1 stretch before their win streak.

Cale Makar and Evan Rodrigues scored for Colorado (20-17-3), and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists. Pavel Francouz had 27 stops for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The slumping Avalanche dropped to 1-6-1 in their last eight games.

Raddysh gave Chicago a 3-2 lead with a tip-in of Tyler Johnson’s perfect feed 6:36 into the third. It was Raddysh’s 11th goal of the season.

“We want to keep building on this,” Raddysh said.

Colorado’s Alex Newhook appeared to score with 4:51 remaining, poking in a rebound in the slot. But the Blackhawks challenged for goaltender interference, and the goal was disallowed by referees Kelly Sutherland and Jake Brenk.

“I was only worried it took so long to get it right,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “The first thing I saw was (Mikko) Rantanen’s stick pushing Petr’s pad.”

The Avalanche tied it at 2 on Makar’s screened wrist shot with 8:13 left in the second. Mrazek never saw it coming.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring on Lafferty’s 20-foot wrist shot 3:24 into the game. The Avalanche then tied it at 1 on Rodrigues’ rebound backhand off MacKinnon’s shot at 11:40.

Chicago made it 2-1 when Athanasiou beat Francouz from the left slot after skating in from the deep right wing early in the second.

“Good to get the lead early and play in front of them,” Raddysh said. “They’re not an easy team to come back on.”

Mrazek picked up his first assist of the season and fourth of his career by starting the play. He also helped the Blackhawks kill all five Colorado power plays in his third win of the season.

“Cost us the game, simple as that,” Rodrigues said of the power-play trouble. “We’re losing (places) in the playoff race here, and we’ve got to figure it out pretty quickly.”

Newhook was hit in the nose by the deflected shot of teammate Devin Toews late in the second period. He went to the locker room for repairs, and then returned for the third.

KANE TO INJURED RESERVE

Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, who has missed three games with a lower-body injury, was placed on injured reserve. He could play Saturday against Seattle if he’s ready. He skated on his own Thursday morning but didn’t participate in the team skate. Chicago activated MacKenzie Entwistle off injured reserve to fill Kane’s roster spot.

Avalanche: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.

Blackhawks: Continue their seven-game homestand against Seattle on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Czech it out: Pastrnak, Zacha, Krejci help Bruins top Flyers

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins forward David Krejci is getting a taste of his homeland right here in Boston. The native of Czechia played in his 1,000th NHL game on Monday and assisted on three goals — all by countrymen Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak — to help the Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0. “He’s a legend back home,” Zacha said. “Everyone knows who he is. And now, with the thousandth game here for one team, I think he became a legend here, too, which is nice.” Pastrnak and Zacha scored two goals apiece and Jeremy Swayman earned his first shutout of the season to help the NHL-best Bruins win for the sixth time in seven games.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Verhaeghe powers Panthers to 4-1 win over struggling Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday for their third win in four games. Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Florida (46 points) moved two points ahead of Buffalo (44) and into fourth place in the Atlantic Division with the win in the opener of a three-game road trip against Atlantic Division opponents. “I thought we played a pretty solid road game,” Tkachuk said.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Denver

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Tampa Bay Lightning Midseason Grades

The Tampa Bay Lightning played their 41st game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The Bolts won by a final score of 4-2. That win keeps them comfortably in third place in the Atlantic Division, just four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning started the season 5-4, having lost three of their first four games. Since then, they’re playing better on both sides of the puck, with talent emerging in some unexpected areas. So, with half the season gone, let’s examine how they have fared so far in 2022-23.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy