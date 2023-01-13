Read full article on original website
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50
Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. RELATED: Ranking ...
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
Charlotte faces Houston, aims to stop 5-game slide
Charlotte Hornets (11-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its five-game slide with a win over Houston. The Rockets are 6-14 in home games. Houston has a 7-23 record against opponents over .500. The Hornets are...
Golden State visits Washington after Kuzma's 40-point game
Golden State Warriors (21-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Golden State Warriors after Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points in the Washington Wizards' 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks. The Wizards have gone 11-9 in home...
Pelicans host the Heat in non-conference action
Miami Heat (24-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-18, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Miami square off in non-conference action. The Pelicans are 17-5 on their home court. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 117.0 points while shooting...
Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
Coyotes play the Red Wings on losing streak
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Red Wings -141, Coyotes +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to stop their nine-game skid when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Arizona...
Capitals take on the Wild after overtime win
Minnesota Wild (24-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (24-16-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -124, Capitals +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Washington Capitals after the Capitals defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime. Washington has...
LeBron James passes 38,000 points in Lakers' loss to 76ers
LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds while the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-112 Sunday night for their seventh win in nine games. Russell Westbrook failed to get off a...
Lonzo Ball says he still hopes to play for Bulls this season
PARIS (AP) — Chicago guard Lonzo Ball has not abandoned hopes of playing this season, even though he’s still experiencing discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. Ball has been able to do some on-court work, a major step forward in the process. But it’s now been more than a full year since his last NBA game, and he said Monday that there’s no return date in sight at this point.
Stars play the Golden Knights following Pavelski's 2-goal showing
Dallas Stars (25-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Joe Pavelski's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Stars' 6-5 loss. Vegas is 28-13-2 overall and 13-11-0 at home....
