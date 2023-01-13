Read full article on original website
Three separate weekend incidents result in felony arrests
Here are three separate incidents from over the weekend that resulted in Felony Arrests Incident #1: RE: Traffic stop results in Felony Drug Arrest Suspect: Gregory Daniel Jensen, 20 of Bonneville County Just after 5pm last Friday evening (Jan. 13th)...
Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot
Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
Idaho State Journal
Shore, Sharon Lois
Sharon Shore Lois Shore Sharon Lois Shore, 84, of Pocatello, passed away peacefully on January 14 at a local care facility. Sharon was born June 19, 1938 in Springfield, Illinois to Richard Hughes Shank and Edna Lois Birnbaum. Growing up, Sharon lived in several different states across the west and mid-west due to her father's job. She met her husband Carey Shore in Grand Junction, CO. The two were married on December 18, 1962. After beginning their marriage in Moab, UT, the two settled in Pocatello in 1965. They had two children who they raised in Pocatello. While raising her family, Sharon was involved in the Pocatello United Methodist Church, volunteering regularly in the church office. In her later years, Sharon worked as a transcriptionist for the FBI. However, her favorite role in life was mother and caregiver to her children, her grandchildren, and her dogs. She found great joy when her family was together enjoying food, games, and summer vacations. Sharon is survived by her son Michael David Shore (Chubbuck, ID), her daughter, Victoria Lynn Shore Weaver (Spokane, WA) and her 6 grandchildren. She is now joyfully reunited with those who preceded her in death: her father Richard Hughes Shank, her mother Edna Lois Birnbaum Shank, and her brother David Wallace Shank. The family would like to thank the wonderful care teams who showed such loving kindness to Sharon in the final weeks of her life at Bingham Memorial Hospital, Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center, The Gables Memory Care Facility, the ER team at Portneuf Medical Center, and Heritage Home Health & Hospice. We also thank Dr. John Fenstermaker, Gus Blad FNP-BC, and Alex Morrison for the loving care they gave to Sharon.
Idaho State Journal
VIDEO GAMES, MOVIES AND ... HAIRCUTS?: New Pocatello salon wants kids to love getting their hair cut
POCATELLO—The COVID-19 pandemic led many of us to find resilience in ourselves in many aspects—from our personal lives to our work. The circumstances pushed us to work in ways that were far from ordinary, and now three years later, we have come to find a new norm. Meet...
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
Idaho State Journal
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
The Purpose Center, 224 N. Main St., Pocatello’s premier multi-purpose entertaining space, invites you to come experience the amenities of this newly renovated building, complete with event space, overnight accommodations and a tea shop on site. The Purpose Center event space is available and ready to host your next...
Idaho State University holds celebration to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
POCATELLO — Idaho State University held its annual walk from Holt Arena to the Stephens Performing Arts Center in honor of Martin Luther King Day. The walk was followed by a short program honoring King and his legacy. The event included speakers, short quotes from King and musical numbers performed by the ISU Jazz Jam, the university's official Jazz club. A slideshow presentation of art from students at Grace Lutheran accompanied the musical numbers. ...
Meet ISU football commit Alfred Jordan Jr., a wide receiver who's been all over
Alfred Jordan Jr. might be more well-traveled than some men twice his senior. Jordan calls St. Louis home, but check out the list of places he’s lived—and played football—and you wonder if he’s in his early 20s or early 40s: Arizona. Mississippi. Kansas. California. That would add up to lots of stops on a long road trip. Jordan has made all of them in the last four years. “Just patience, perseverance,” Jordan said. “Being able to adapt to my situations and just growing from everything...
ISU women can't keep up hot shooting in fourth quarter, falling to Montana 77-68
Watching this Idaho State team operate is like watching a peacock take flight. It isn’t supposed to work. These Bengals are exceedingly young, strikingly inexperienced. To field a team for this season, Seton Sobolewski had to cobble together a roster of players all manner of ways: Freshmen from Washington, transfers from Kansas, plus only a couple key returners, adding up to a group almost entirely devoid of the experience that has fueled so many of the best ISU teams. So when it works, like in...
