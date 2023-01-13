ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FGCU Finalizes 56-Game Baseball Schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The 2023 FGCU baseball season is now 56 games strong, beginning with a four-game weekend series against Hofstra at Swanson Stadium on Feb. 17-19, FGCU head baseball coach Dave Tollett announced Monday. The Eagles have 56 games on their 2023 schedule, with nine games against...
Eagles Begin 2023 Beach Season at Stetson

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The newly-released 2023 FGCU beach volleyball schedule has the Eagles starting the 2023 season Feb. 24-25 at the Stetson Season Opener in DeLand. "We are very excited about this upcoming season. We have some very tough out-of-conference games to go along with playing the top teams in our conference multiple times," said FGCU head beach volleyball coach Chris Sweat. "After being in the top 20 the last couple of years, the girls are ready to play as challenging a schedule as possible and continue to build the reputation of the program."
Eagles Fall Short at Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The FGCU men's basketball team (13-6, 3-3 ASUN Conference) completed a challenging two-game road trip to the Bluegrass State on Saturday, falling 61-41 to defending ASUN Tournament champion Bellarmine at Freedom Hall. Graduate guard Caleb Catto (Cape Coral, Fla./Southwest Florida Christian Academy) and senior guard Cyrus...
No. 26 Eagles Host Central Arkansas in The Nest

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (16-2 overall, 4-0 ASUN Conference) complete a two-game homestand at 7 p.m. Saturday night by taking on Central Arkansas (6-9, 1-3) at Alico Arena. Eagles vs. Sugar Bears is available to view on ESPN+. Central Arkansas is coming...
Fort Myers, FL

