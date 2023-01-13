Read full article on original website
WTHI
Local students attend annual Youth Summit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Human Relations Commission hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Youth Summit Monday at Chances and Services for Youth. Students heard from several speakers, including the Mayor of Terre Haute, the President of the NAACP, and the Vigo County Schools Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Participants also learned about local history, anti-Semitism, their rights, and moral dilemmas through breakout sessions.
WTHI
Community center receives donation from local hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The HCA Healthcare Foundation donated to a local group Monday morning. Staff from Terre Hate Regional Hospital presented a $10,000 check to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center. The money came from a winning submission in the 2022 Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows Food and Nutrition Drive.
WTHI
Get to know VCSC Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz
Get to know Dr. Tom Balitewicz, Vigo County Schools interim superintendent. The search for a new superintendent continues for the Vigo County School Corp. News 10 had the opportunity to sit down with the 'interim' superintendent to discuss some of his goals while filling the position.
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
Public meeting coming for busy Vermillion intersection
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming to one busy intersection along State Road 63– but officials want to hear from the public first. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum regarding to changes to an intersection near “The Beef House restaurant,” and Interstate 74 on Jan. 25th at the American […]
korncountry.com
DNR to begin development on $30 million Monon South Trail
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once fully constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan during his State of the State address last week.
WTHI
Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
WTHI
Farmers now have the right to repair their own equipment - Memorandum understanding between John Deere & American Farm Bureau Federation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A longstanding issue has been resolved between John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The "AFBF" signed a right-to-repair memorandum of understanding with John Deere. This agreement allows farmers to repair their own equipment or take it to a local independent shop. Farmers say...
What cannabis-related legislation is proposed in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 700 bills were penned for this year’s legislative session at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A handful of those bills directly relate to the decriminalization and/or legalization of marijuana. Local Representative Shane Lindauer co-authored a bill permitting the use of medical marijuana for certain people. Other bills look to decriminalize […]
vincennespbs.org
Another candidate vying for Vincennes City Council
A Vincennes resident has announced he will run for City Council in District 4. Tyson Conrady, a Republican, is a Syracuse, Indiana native and came to Vincennes where he earned a degree in Broadcast Sales at VU. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the University of Indianapolis.
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington gives $500 fine after activist writes “VOTE” on street, cites code on defacing property
Area resident Thomas Westgård has been fined $500 by Bloomington after writing “VOTE” on a city street. Westgård sent The B Square a photo of the letter that he reported receiving from the city on Friday. The letter, signed by Bloomington public works director Adam Wason,...
Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen. Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion. “There is no severe weather in the […]
NBC Chicago
Meet Nugget, the Emotional Support Skunk That Works at an Indiana 911 Dispatch Center
What could have been a smelly situation is really a supportive one. Enter the 911 dispatch center in Knox County, Indiana and meet Nugget. The skunk hangs out in the office every day with his owner, Heather Blaney, who keeps Nugget as an emotional support animal. She keeps him happy with treats and by being propped on her lap throughout the day.
Local doctor reaches 60th year of practice
PARKE CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. John Swaim is on his 60th year of continued service to the people of the Wabash Valley and has made a lasting impact on the community. When asked what Dr. Swaim enjoyed most about his 60-year-long career, he explained that it was the people. “I’ve tried to make people […]
WTHI
Several students expelled, and others suspended in connection to claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several West Vigo High School students have been expelled in connection to the racial harassment incidents, and others suspended. That is according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz. We told you before, the Vigo County School Corporation said it had learned of students transferring away...
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
WTHI
"The last thing we want to do is have something like that happen here..." Clay Community Schools begin to develop its police force
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- School leaders in Clay County are taking steps towards building a full Clay Community Schools police force. They've placed Josh Clarke, a veteran with the county sheriff's office, at the helm. Clarke said officers have always been present in the schools, but the police force will...
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Briar Chestnut, 31, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Oscar Mercedes Cruz, 27, of Washington, was arrested on counts of FAILURE TO APPEAR, False Informing, Dealing in Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Controlled Substance. No bond was set. Enrique...
Current Publishing
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
