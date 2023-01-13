What could have been a smelly situation is really a supportive one. Enter the 911 dispatch center in Knox County, Indiana and meet Nugget. The skunk hangs out in the office every day with his owner, Heather Blaney, who keeps Nugget as an emotional support animal. She keeps him happy with treats and by being propped on her lap throughout the day.

