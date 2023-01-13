ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

K12@Dallas

Candidates for the Board of Trustees must file by Feb. 17

Candidates have until Friday, February 17 at 5 p.m. to submit their filing packets to secure a place on the ballot. The first day to file is Wednesday, January 18. District 2, North and Near East Dallas, currently represented by Dustin Marshall. District 6, Southwest Dallas, currently represented by Joyce...
K12@Dallas

Eight Dallas ISD students will compete in annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition

Eight fourth- and fifth-grade students from Dallas elementary schools have been selected to advance to the final round of Dallas ISD’s 31st annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition, co-sponsored by Foley & Lardner LLP. The competition is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at W.H. Adamson High School.
K12@Dallas

Trustees honored during School Board Recognition Month

January is School Board Recognition Month and Dallas ISD is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is “Forward, Together,” which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers and parents on behalf of students.
