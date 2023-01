The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has become good at rallying. Now it just needs to get better at starting and finishing. Mississippi State rode a strong defensive start to a 60-44 Southeastern victory Sunday at Reed Arena. The Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3) bolted to a 17-6 lead by forcing nine turnovers that led to 11 points. The Aggies (5-11, 0-6) settled down to have only 10 more turnovers, but they couldn’t erase the deficit and suffered their seventh straight loss.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO