ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rookie Max Christie will start his second straight game on Thursday

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsN6E_0kDBMDkG00

Max Christie, the Los Angeles Lakers’ second-round draft pick in June, made his first NBA start on Monday versus the Denver Nuggets and had a whale of a game. He went 6-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range, giving him 14 points in 26 minutes.

It was the latest piece of evidence that the Lakers have done a great job of turning that pick, which they acquired from the Orlando Magic, into a productive player.

Los Angeles will host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, and with Patrick Beverley unable to play due to a non-COVID-19 illness, Christie will be in the starting lineup once again.

This lineup will give the Lakers ample size and length, which will be a welcome change from the small lineups head coach Darvin Ham has employed for much of this season.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton going to the Panthers would lead to bad blood, but a better trade return

Now that’s one way to send the New Orleans Saints fanbase into an uproar. The Saints greenlit an interview request from the Carolina Panthers for former head coach Sean Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans through 2024 after stepping down from his post last year. The Panthers have been meeting with head coach candidates throughout the week after interim coach Steve Wilks led them to a 7-10 finish, having dismissed Matt Rhule midway through the 2022 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets at Spurs game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets visit the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday for the second and final matchup between the two teams this regular-season. The Nets lead the series 1-0. In the first game, a 139-103 Nets win, Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving (27 points) started the game on fire. Irving made his first seven shots and he also had a spectacular putback dunk that got everybody on their feet. This game became a blowout from the beginning as Brooklyn won the first quarter 37-25 and never looked back.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest 2-round mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC South

It is officially the offseason in college football, and that also means we are one week closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. Penn State has a few notable prospects that could likely be selected in the first three rounds in the spring. One notable Nittany Lion that many have mocked in the first round is Joey Porter Jr[autotag][autotag]. To start off “Mock Draft Monday,” we take another look at a Nittany Lion featured in the first round. Many of our features have been from The Draft Network. However, this week, we head over to The Draft Wire for their latest two-round mock...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JJ Redick calls projecting Boston Celtics sixth for 2022-23 'one of the worst picks' he's made

The Boston Celtics’ 2022 NBA offseason was widely hailed as among the best in the league until it imploded under a cloud of injury and scandal, leaving many fans and analysts of the ball club wondering if what had been a title contender just months earlier might end up reeling as a result of needing to replace their coach and find ways to keep their dinged-up frontcourt afloat.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy