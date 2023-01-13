HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.

CARROLL COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO