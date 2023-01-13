Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Hunting licenses revoked in West Virginia's largest deer poaching case
Jan. 16—KEYSER, W.Va. — Seven of eight area residents, including two former sheriff deputies and a past Allegany County emergency medical services chief, sentenced in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case have had their hunting licenses revoked, for now. The case — which spanned three counties, involved...
YAHOO!
Wanted fugitive faces extradition to Pennsylvania
Jan. 14—A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, deputies were conducting welfare checks in the early morning hours Saturday in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance due to the winter weather and road conditions.
TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody
Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's (TBI) Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested.
Missing Britney Watson: Tennessee manhunt underway for mom of 2 and former husband
Tennessee authorities are searching for Britney Watson, a missing 34-year-old mother of two, and her former husband, Kevin Watson, who is considered a person of interest.
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee
A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.
As fentanyl overdoses increase, TN lawmakers and law enforcement look to possible solutions at southern border
The number of overdose deaths in Nashville alone has grown to an average of 14 a week with three-quarters of those deaths tied to fentanyl, according to the Metro Health Department.
fox17.com
Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
Outdoor string lights spark house fire in Clarksville
A family is displaced following a house fire that occurred at a home in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
