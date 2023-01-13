ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruceton Mills, WV

YAHOO!

Hunting licenses revoked in West Virginia's largest deer poaching case

Jan. 16—KEYSER, W.Va. — Seven of eight area residents, including two former sheriff deputies and a past Allegany County emergency medical services chief, sentenced in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case have had their hunting licenses revoked, for now. The case — which spanned three counties, involved...
KEYSER, WV
YAHOO!

Wanted fugitive faces extradition to Pennsylvania

Jan. 14—A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, deputies were conducting welfare checks in the early morning hours Saturday in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance due to the winter weather and road conditions.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
fox17.com

Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
DRESDEN, TN

