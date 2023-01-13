After Boy Meets World Star Ben Savage Posted An Adorable Couples Photo, The Question Now Is: Did He Just Get Engaged?

Ben Savage may have already figured out the world years ago, but one story of his seems to be just at the beginning. In a new post, the star of the beloved '90s sitcom Boy Meets World is hinting at a new chapter of his life, and it’s as sweet as can be.

In a recent post to Instagram , Ben Savage shared a sweet couple’s picture, indicating in the caption that the best is yet to come. While he didn’t say anything else, nor put any symbolic emojis that would give it away, could he be hinting that he just got engaged?

The picture does include Savage’s girlfriend Tessa Angermeier, whom he’s been with for years, according to Us Weekly , wearing a ring. Although it’s not confirmed, plenty of his famous friends took to the comments of the post to share their congratulatory messages. It’s a strong possibility, but the actor has yet to come forward with the full story, however, all signs are pointing to the couple saying, “I do.”

Ben Savage has come a long way since Boy Meets World and since he was Danielle Fishel’s first kiss . If he is engaged, could this be a way to get one big BMW reunion? The cast is still close, and they even reunited five years ago for Matthew Lawrence’s wedding engagement . But either way, Savage looks as happy as ever, and he’s clearly ready for whatever life throws at him.

Meanwhile, Savage has been busy in a different department since the end of the Disney Channel revival, Girl Meets World . He’s been focused on making Lifetime movies, which is why he wasn’t able to join his former co-stars with their podcast venture, as it also wasn’t really his thing. It’s still possible he could join them for a future episode of the rewatch podcast, but as of now, fans will just have to hope he reunites with them in a different way. Perhaps a wedding?

This year is already off to a very special start for some, making it clear that 2023 is going to be a great one. Hopefully, Ben Savage confirms his engagement soon to stop the speculation. And if this is an engagement or simply just a cute couples photo he is clearly in a good place, and more than ready to begin this new chapter with the love of his life by his side.

As for the rest of the Boy Meets World cast , most of them are still keeping the show near and dear to their hearts, even if not everything said about the TGIF series is good. Trina McGee has gotten candid about the mistreatment she experienced on set, while Maitland Ward has opened up about being sexualized on the set of the series. While these are serious concerns, Boy Meets World is still a fan-favorite today and still resonates with fans after 30 years .

