Colts' Jonathan Taylor unsure if he needs ankle surgery

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor dealt with a nagging ankle injury that forced him to miss essentially seven games during the 2022 season, and it’s unclear whether he will need surgery.

Speaking to reporters Monday following the official end of the regular season, Taylor wasn’t sure if rest and rehab would be enough to keep the ankle from being an issue.

“I’m not sure. I’m actually going to talk to the doc [Monday] after I talk with you all,” Taylor said.

There hasn’t been an update about Taylor’s ankle since he met with the media so it isn’t clear what kind of prognosis he got from the doctors. We will likely find out sooner or later but as of this writing, it isn’t clear.

Taylor did say the ankle was feeling better when he spoke to the media but not being on the field was tough for the star back.

“It feels a lot better than what it did. So continue to progress and work through that in the offseason. Come back stronger than ever. You hope it doesn’t happen again,” Taylor said. “I think that’s just the biggest thing is not being side by side. Yeah, being on the sideline, but not being in your gear and even having the chance or opportunity to be out there to win or lose with the guys. That’s the biggest thing is just knowing that I’m there with them.”

Even with the nagging ankle injury and the ineptitude of the offense, Taylor still managed 1,004 yards from scrimmage in 11 games—including his three snaps against the Vikings.

Taylor, along with the rest of the 2020 draft class, is eligible for a contract extension. That currently isn’t on Taylor’s mind, but he could see his future being in the Circle City.

“Oh, I would love to be in Indy – 100 percent,” he said Monday.

We’ll see what happens this offseason with the head coaching search, but Taylor certainly is in the plans for 2023 and the future beyond that.