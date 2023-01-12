Consumer staples refer to goods and services that are considered essential and are purchased regularly by consumers regardless of changes in the economy. These products include food, beverages, personal care items, and household products. Companies that produce and sell consumer staples are considered defensive stocks. As they tend to be less affected by economic downturns and market fluctuations than other sectors. Consumer staples stocks are often considered to be a safe investment. This is largely due to the fact that they can offer steady returns for investors. As well as are less likely to experience large fluctuations in stock prices.

