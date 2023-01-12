Read full article on original website
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
Is International Seaways (INSW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is International Seaways (INSW) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Best Stocks To Invest In 2023? 2 Consumer Staples Stocks In Focus
Consumer staples refer to goods and services that are considered essential and are purchased regularly by consumers regardless of changes in the economy. These products include food, beverages, personal care items, and household products. Companies that produce and sell consumer staples are considered defensive stocks. As they tend to be less affected by economic downturns and market fluctuations than other sectors. Consumer staples stocks are often considered to be a safe investment. This is largely due to the fact that they can offer steady returns for investors. As well as are less likely to experience large fluctuations in stock prices.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI: This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days.
Is FreeportMcMoRan (FCX) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Is Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
MercadoLibre (MELI) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
MercadoLibre (MELI) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $1,082.92. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% gain over the past four weeks. MercadoLibre extended its...
4 Stocks to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Soaring inflation has been crippling trade and people have been compelled to spend cautiously. However, prices have been cooling over the past couple of months, which has given a boost to consumer sentiment lately. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in January for the second consecutive month.
Is Trending Stock Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) a Buy Now?
Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +41.5%, compared to...
3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet Are Screaming Buys in a Bear Market
The Nasdaq-100 technology index is off to a green start in 2023, jumping 5% so far. But after its 33% decline in 2022, the index still has some work to do to claw its way out of bear market territory. It's easy to get caught up in the broader market's gyrations, but investing is more about the health of the underlying businesses you invest in.
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, NVIDIA, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second consecutive winning week to start 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made massive strides, rising 4.8% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Economic indicators released through the week,...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is a Trending Stock
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the...
Is Most-Watched Stock Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Worth Betting on Now?
Par Petroleum (PARR) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this independent oil and gas company have returned +11.8% over the past...
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
Country music singer Garth Brooks once said that he had more money than his great-grandchildren would be able to spend. Most people won't amass that kind of fortune during their lives. But it's not out of the question that you could make enough money to pass down to your descendants....
Wall Street Analysts Think NIO Inc. (NIO) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Copa Holdings (CPA) Soars 6.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Copa Holdings (CPA) shares soared 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $93.51. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.9% gain over the past four weeks. The uptick followed an upgrade...
Pick These 4 Low P/CF Stocks to Spruce Up Your Portfolio
Value style is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, the value investment strategy best suits investors with a long-term horizon.
4 Reasons to Invest in American Eagle (AEO) Stock Right Away
American Eagle Outfitters AEO is an appropriate investment option, as the Pittsburgh-based company’s shares have outperformed the industry and the overall Retail-Wholesale sector in the past three months. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has rallied 53.2% compared with the industry’s and the sector’s growth of 25.3% and 8.4%, respectively.
Model N, Inc. (MODN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Model N (MODN)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $43.17 in the previous session. Model N has gained 3.6% since the start of the year compared to the -31.6% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -57.6% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.
What's in the Cards for Fastenal (FAST) in Q4 Earnings?
Fastenal Company FAST is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 19, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, earnings and net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings and net sales increased 17.4% and 16% from the year-ago figures, respectively. Fastenal’s earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last four quarters, with the average being 4.8%.
