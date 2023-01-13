FLIGHT, Temple University’s nighttime shuttle bus service, is adding an East Loop to its fixed-route system beginning today. The East Loop, which will travel as far west as 13th Street, east to 10th Street, south to Oxford and north as Diamond, was created in response to feedback from Temple Student Government, said Mark Gottlieb, associate director of operations and logistics. A North loop and a South loop are in operation.

