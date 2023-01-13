Read full article on original website
Temple News
Temple falls to Memphis on last-second shot
Temple Men’s Basketball (10-9, 4-2 American Athletic Conference) lost to the University of Memphis (13-5, 3-2 The American) 61-59 on Sunday afternoon at The Liacouras Center. Seconds after Owls’ redshirt sophomore guard Damian Dunn made a game-tying three with less than 10 seconds remaining, Tigers’ fifth-year guard Kendric Davis...
Temple News
Temple adds new East Loop to FLIGHT bus system
FLIGHT, Temple University’s nighttime shuttle bus service, is adding an East Loop to its fixed-route system beginning today. The East Loop, which will travel as far west as 13th Street, east to 10th Street, south to Oxford and north as Diamond, was created in response to feedback from Temple Student Government, said Mark Gottlieb, associate director of operations and logistics. A North loop and a South loop are in operation.
