Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Puppies safely recovered after home burglary, chase

A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops is being sought: police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire

DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire

A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 9:37 p.m. in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive, where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and in life-threatening condition.
CHARLOTTE, NC
truecrimedaily

Man who reportedly had been dead for a month found in wooded area; 2 N.C. suspects arrested

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Two men were recently arrested after a 51-year-old victim’s body was discovered in a remote area last month. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 3:41 p.m., Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area on Lee Cline Road to a report of a deceased person, the department announced. There, authorities reportedly found the body of a man.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Meck County volunteers assist to curb homelessness

For the first time in three years volunteers in Mecklenburg County are hitting the streets to help identify people experiencing homelessness.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Monday, January 16, Morning Weather Forecast

After a freezing start, we'll see slightly above-normal temperatures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Rain showers move in Tuesday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

Driver charged with texting and driving after NC pedestrian dies: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A driver is facing multiple charges including text and driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Brookshire Blvd. last November, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday November 27th where Jaren Watson, 30, told officers she thought she hit something, but wasn’t sure, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
DENVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Thursday

49-year old Chad Vance Hill of Taylorsville was arrested by Taylorsville Police Officers and charged with felony probation violation on Thursday. He was also served warrants from Rowan County for driving with license revoked and other traffic related offenses. Hill was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $12,000.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

