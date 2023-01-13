Read full article on original website
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened along East Maiden Road off of U.S. Highway 321 just after 6 a.m., which is just north of Lincolnton. The road was closed as investigators canvassed the scene.
Puppies safely recovered after home burglary, chase
A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.
2 teens lead police on northeast Charlotte car chase; 4-year-old found unharmed in vehicle: CMPD
A four-year-old was in the car and found unharmed; the 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects are in custody.
North Carolina man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops is being sought: police
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. The […]
Puppies stolen, gunfire during Charlotte home burglary that ends with chase, crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding a burglary in the Charlotte area Friday night near 300 […]
Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire
DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire
A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say
Police said officers responded to a shooting around 9:37 p.m. in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive, where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and in life-threatening condition.
Man who reportedly had been dead for a month found in wooded area; 2 N.C. suspects arrested
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Two men were recently arrested after a 51-year-old victim’s body was discovered in a remote area last month. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 3:41 p.m., Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area on Lee Cline Road to a report of a deceased person, the department announced. There, authorities reportedly found the body of a man.
Person seriously hurt after shooting in east Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday, according to MEDIC. It happened along Albemarle Road, which is near Lake Forest Road just before 7 a.m. MEDIC said they transported one person to the hospital where they are have life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound.
‘Come back home’: Woman tries to cope after losing son in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE — A woman told Channel 9 she is having a difficult time coping after her 28-year-old son died on New Year's Day. Raymond Ntungwen was shot and killed along West Tyvola Road near Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. "To this day, I don't believe it," said
Meck County volunteers assist to curb homelessness
For the first time in three years volunteers in Mecklenburg County are hitting the streets to help identify people experiencing homelessness.
Monday, January 16, Morning Weather Forecast
After a freezing start, we'll see slightly above-normal temperatures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Rain showers move in Tuesday morning.
CMPD: Arrest made after shot fired in burglary, suspects led officers on pursuit into Fort Mill
CHARLOTTE — An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot as officers responded and led them on a pursuit is in custody but two suspects are still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road...
Driver charged with texting and driving after NC pedestrian dies: PD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A driver is facing multiple charges including text and driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Brookshire Blvd. last November, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday November 27th where Jaren Watson, 30, told officers she thought she hit something, but wasn’t sure, […]
Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King's body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide
Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office believe the murders of David Land and Michael Mitchke may have been connected.
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Thursday
49-year old Chad Vance Hill of Taylorsville was arrested by Taylorsville Police Officers and charged with felony probation violation on Thursday. He was also served warrants from Rowan County for driving with license revoked and other traffic related offenses. Hill was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $12,000.
