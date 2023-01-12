ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Kevin Durant congratulates Tennessee basketball legend Chris Lofton on jersey retirement

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared his congratulations to a former college basketball competitor, Chris Lofton, during Tennessee's jersey retirement ceremony. At halftime of the Tennessee basketball vs. Kentucky game on Saturday, the Vols retired Lofton's jersey into the rafters in a celebratory ceremony. Lofton's family and friends immediately shared congratulations, and the former Texas basketball prodigy decided to share his thoughts via Twitter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs, Jakob Poeltl, Sixers, Bulls

Center Jakob Poeltl is drawing lots of trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “I think he’s going to be one of the real pivotal players at the NBA trade deadline,” Wojnarowski said. “You saw in recent years there was not as much of a market for centers. That’s changed this year. There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams for San Antonio that will make the kind of offers that (the Spurs) may want to move him.”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice

It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
CHICAGO, IL

