Brooklyn, NY

Woonsocket Call

Boston 6, Philadelphia 0

Boston222—6 First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 34 (Zacha, Krejci), 4:38. 2, Boston, Zacha 6 (Lindholm, Krejci), 15:05. Penalties_Greer, BOS (Interference), 9:48. Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand 14 (Grzelcyk, Bergeron), 3:55. 4, Boston, Zacha 7 (Krejci), 4:41. Penalties_Hall, BOS (Slashing), 5:15; Konecny, PHI (Roughing), 18:33; Foligno, BOS (Cross Checking), 18:33; Frost, PHI (Hooking), 18:54.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Woonsocket Call

Boston 130, Charlotte 118

BOSTON (130) Horford 3-8 0-0 8, Tatum 15-23 14-14 51, Williams III 4-5 0-0 8, Smart 4-8 1-2 10, White 5-11 6-6 19, G.Williams 3-12 1-1 9, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 2-2 2-2 6, Brogdon 6-13 0-0 16, Pritchard 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-87 24-25 130. CHARLOTTE (118) McDaniels...
CHARLOTTE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50

Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. RELATED: Ranking ...
BOSTON, MA
Woonsocket Call

Dartmouth 60, Harvard 59

DARTMOUTH (7-12) Adelekun 6-11 2-4 14, Krystkowiak 1-1 0-0 3, Neskovic 2-6 0-0 5, Cornish 5-11 3-4 16, Robinson 1-7 3-4 6, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell-Day 4-6 3-5 11, Munro 1-3 0-0 2, McRae 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 21-50 11-17 60. HARVARD (11-8) Ajogbor 4-6 0-0 8, Ledlum 2-5...
DARTMOUTH, MA

