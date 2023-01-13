Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed
Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive Concord” Unveiled
A new Air Jordan will be dropping soon. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 9, then you certainly have unique taste as far as Jumpman shoes are concerned. The Jordan 9 is a polarizing shoe, however, much of that has to do with how Michael Jordan never wore these on the court. At the time of their release, Jordan was out playing baseball.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Glow in the Dark"
Is already gearing up for spooky season, revealing a new Dunk Low colorway, “Glow in the Dark.” Nike is giving a vibrant color-blocking makeover to one of its most classic low-top silhouettes, this time dressing it with a phosphorescent makeover. The shoe comes dressed in a venom green,...
Hypebae
Here's A First Look at Beyoncé and adidas' New IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 Shoe
Adidas is seemingly shifting its focus to its other, less problematic partnerships this year, one of which is Beyoncé‘s dynamic IVY PARK range. The design duo are continuing their successful 2022 with the release of an all-new sneaker silhouette, dubbed the adidas IVY PARK Top Ten 2000. Seemingly taking inspiration from outdoor hiking boots, the refreshed silhouette features all of the classic basketball sneaker’s signature detailing, reimagined with futuristic design details.
Hypebae
Telfar Is Dropping Logo Wallets in 17 Colorways
Building on its cult-loved handbags, Telfar is expanding its accessory range with its first-ever logo wallets. In true Telfar fashion, the design — crafted with 100% genuine leather — comes with the New York brand’s recognizable T branding embossed on the front. Featuring a zipper closure, the walletc= comes with six card compartments and a large pocket to store your cash. The lineup is led by “Black” and “Chocolate” color options, followed by “Cream,” “Dark Olive” and “Navy” as well as eye-catching iterations like “Highlighter Yellow” and “Green Screen.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil GotIt Continues To Shade Gunna: “We Nothing Alike”
Lil GotIt appears to direct more subliminal messages towards Gunna. Gunna isn’t getting a warm embrace from his fellow YSL compatriots following his latest Instagram post. As you know, the DS4EVER rapper was released from jail last month after accepting an Alford plea. Though his legal team denied that he snitched on Young Thug and the other defendants, many haven’t forgotten that he admitted that YSL is, indeed, a gang.
13-Year-Old Black Designer’s Clothing Line to Be Featured in New York Fashion Week Next Month
Langston Howard‘s admiration for the arts and his desire to inspire others through his clothing brand resulted in the 13-year-old landing an opportunity of a lifetime — a New York Fashion Week feature next month. Howard, who started as a fashion entrepreneur at the Boys and Girls Club...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 Low “Festival Lights” Drops In 2023: First Look
The Air Jordan 5 Low is getting dressed in a “Festival Lights” colorway. While the Air Jordan 5 is a great shoe, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 5 Low has its place. Over the years, Jumpman has been giving this shoe a steady stream of new offerings. This has been good news for fans of the silhouette, who had been largely forgotten in years past.
Hypebae
Fendi Debuts Bags Literally Shaped Like Baguettes on FW23 Menswear Runway
You may have heard of Fendi‘s iconic Baguette bag, but have you seen Silvia Venturini Fendi‘s latest clutches that are, literally, shaped like loaves of the French baguette?. The designer showcased her Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection for the house at Milan Fashion Week Men’s, delivering looks focused on...
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Lisa Designs a Limited-Edition Watch in Collaboration With BVLGARI
BVLGARI has joined forces with its brand ambassador, BLACKPINK member Lisa, to create a limited-edition watch. The Italian jeweler tapped the K-pop star to create her very own rendition of the BVLGARI BVLGARI watch. The iconic timepiece, maintaining its signature BVLGARI letters stamped on its rose gold bezel, is updated with a sunray-finished dichroic dial with 12 diamond hour markers. The crown arrives with a natural cabochon-cut rubellite, while the quartz watch is complete with a polished and satin-brushed stainless steel bracelet. The case back further celebrates the collaboration with an illustration of the edelweiss flower.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” Coming Soon: Best Look Yet
Fans have wanted this retro for a while. One of the best Jumpman silhouettes to ever hit the market is the Air Jordan 4. This model has always been beloved by fans, and that isn’t going to change, anytime soon. Overall, this is a shoe that has received a ton of great colorways, and Jumpman is always looking to create more.
Hypebae
Step Into the Lunar New Year With Dr. Martens Special-Edition 1460 and 1461 Boots
Dr. Martens is joining the Lunar New Year celebrations with the launch of a limited-edition “Year of the Rabbit” series of its classic 1460 Lace-Up Boot and 1461 Oxfords. The silhouettes are reimagined following this year’s Chinese zodiac sign of the rabbit and feature striking, “lucky” red and gold accents along the welt stitching, heel loop, and soles. Built from smooth leather, both pairs are adorned with bold gold D rings and aglets, as well as laced with a unique metallic charm. Furthermore, the special-edition high-tops arrive in black air-cushioned soles, while the 3-eye soles do so in a semi-translucent red finish. Elsewhere, both pairs come in special seasonal packaging with red alternate laces.
