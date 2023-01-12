Sophia Loren said that she is “deeply shaken and saddened” by the death of Gina Lollobrigida, the Italian actress who died today at the age of 95. The two Italian actresses were often considered rivals, with both regarded as among the most beautiful international stars of the post-War years. They often competed for similar roles in films. In a 2015 Vanity Fair article, Lollobrigida said the feud was started by Loren, and that she herself found it “really boring.” Also today, director Giulio Base tweeted, “Ciao Gina. With You the last diva has left us,” and Italy’s Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted that her “charm will remain eternal.” More from DeadlineGina Lollobrigida Dies: Italian Cinema Diva Was 95Never Mind Rolex, How About A People's Premiere For The Movie Museum?Academy Museum Sets Opening Plans And Gala Chairs; Sophia Loren To Be Honored With Inaugural Visionary AwardBest of DeadlineWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More

22 MINUTES AGO