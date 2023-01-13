Read full article on original website
Johnston ties school record for most 3s in a game in Bulldog win over Sidney
River Johnston tied the North Platte High School record for most 3s in a game as the North Platte boys basketball team defeated Sidney 84-59 Saturday in North Platte. Johnston made nine 3s, tying a record set by Danny Woodhead in 2004. He also scored 33 points to lead North Platte.
Hershey wrestler Zane Woodward selected to attend wrestling camp in Bulgaria
A Hershey middle school wrestler is preparing to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey as he looks to improve his wrestling skills. Zane Woodward, an eighth grader at Hershey Middle School who wrestles at 117 pounds, was selected as one of 25 wrestlers in the Midwest to travel to Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, with The Best Wrestler wrestling club out of both Iowa and Nebraska.
Gering wins Words Have Power speech tournament at North Platte High School
Ten teams competed at the Words Have Power speech tournament at North Platte High School on Monday. The name of the annual meet was changed due to the national day commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scott King, North Platte High School speech coach, opened the awards...
Bulldogs finish second at annual Trojan Border Wars in Casper, Wyoming
North Platte had a stellar day at the annual Trojan Border Wars meet at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming. The Dawgs went 6-1, finishing in second place behind Natrona County (Wyoming). North Platte and Natrona met in one of the best matches of the meet, with the Mustangs...
Birth announcements, Jan. 14
Austin and Bailey Trusty of Hershey are the parents of a son, Coen James, born Jan. 10, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Dave and Carol Leonard of Valentine, Paul and Melissa Brown of Hershey and Dean Trusty and Lori Broge of Sutherland. LEE TUCKER FILYAW. Gillian and...
Winter storm expected to bring 10 inches of xnow
A winter storm originally set to track farther south of North Platte has changed course for a direct hit on the area beginning early Wednesday morning. Kenny Roberg, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office at Lee Bird Field, said accumulations could be as high as 10 inches across the area. The system will move across Colorado into southwestern and south central Nebraska.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 16
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph.
Historical homes you can own in the North Platte area
This home has beautiful woodwork throughout. Large foyer leading in to parlor with open staircase, French doors and beautiful hardwood floors. Formal dining room has patio doors out to the backyard. Cute kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space, built-in microwave and double ovens. Main floor also has a den, office and 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs has full bathroom with laundry and 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom has a balcony and Master bathroom. Located on a corner lot with utility shed and fenced- in back yard with privacy fence. Detached double garage has its own heater. Shingles are brand new. Home's exterior was just painted. COME SEE THE CHARM!
Mid-Plains Community College Board to elect officers at Wednesday meeting
Attorney David Pederson will administer the oath of office to new and re-elected Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors Cynthia Duncan, Kimberly Korgan, Ben Lashley, Tyler Pribbeno and Tricia Shaffer at Wednesday’s meeting. The regular monthly meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community College North Campus...
Repaving, grant for ‘problem properties’ face North Platte City Council
North Platte City Council members Tuesday will be asked to approve 11 street repaving projects and seek $1 million in state funds to rehabilitate or redevelop 35 “problem properties” for resale for housing. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W....
Grape and Sizzle Committee taking applications
The Grape and Sizzle Committee is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations to be recipient of the 2023 event. To apply, please request an application via email from Jan Hales at jhales74@hotmail.com. Deadline for taking applications is March 15. Grape and Sizzle is June 2 at Venue 304 in North Platte.
Commissioners to elect officers at Tuesday’s meeting
The Lincoln County commissioners meet on Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday. The board will elect its chairperson and vice chairperson at the meeting. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. At 9:15, the...
