Dean Huschle
3d ago

So if the Biden student relief program fails, will the state re-allocate that money to something that benefits the rest of the tax paying public?

Teigland Douglas
2d ago

yeah everybody loves Biden yeah he's spending your money there won't be no money at all he will be even taking your money out of your savings if he continues to be your president and out of your 401ks your retirements he don't care what you think that's what he will do

proclaimerscv.com

$1 Billion is Expected to be Given to American Citizens as Direct Payments for Tax Rebates

Greg Gianforte, the governor of Montana, has suggested a $1 billion tax cut for the state’s budget. If passed into law, it would feature three key family policies. A part of the budget plan is a property tax rebate, which would be worth $500 million. It would also include the child tax credit and the adoption tax credit, worth $1,200 and $5,000, respectively.
MONTANA STATE
southsidepride.com

What does the FL in the DFL stand for?

It stands for Farmer-Labor. In 1944 the Farmer-Labor Party and the Democratic Party merged. The Democratic Party was small potatoes in the 1930s and ‘40s. It polled in the single digits in statewide elections. The Farmer-Labor Party enjoyed great success in the 1930s. It was part of a nationwide...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot967.fm

Minnesota Democrats Look To Eliminate State’s Longstanding Abortion Restrictions

(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are looking to scrub longstanding abortion restrictions from state law. DFL lawmakers are proposing legislation that would eliminate a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for patients seeking abortions, along with a two-parent notification law for minors and an informed consent requirement. The proposal would also end the requirement that only a physician can provide abortions. The laws were found unconstitutional by a Ramsey County judge in July, but proponents say they should stay on the books, allowing for the possibility that a future judge would rule differently.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Six years in the making, Walz signs $100 million mini-tax bill

Gov. Tim Walz signed a $100 million tax plan into law Thursday that will align state tax policy with federal tax law, providing relief to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans. The update addresses federal payments to businesses and loan relief for student borrowers intended to help people financially weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Driver’s Licenses for All Passes MN House Judiciary Committee

A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license is heading to the House Ways and Means Committee. The Judiciary Committee passed it this morning (Thursday) on a voice vote after discussion about personal data collection. Veena Iyer of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota says the data privacy provisions and amendments:
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters

Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
MINNESOTA STATE
ValueWalk

Gov. Walz Determined To Send Tax Rebates To Minnesotans From $17.6B Surplus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems determined to send tax rebates to residents. Last week, Gov. Walz reasserted his plans to send tax rebates to Minnesotans from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus. The governor, however, admitted that the rebate amount could be smaller than he had planned earlier.
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment

(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
Washington Examiner

Tax Rebates 2023: Minnesota governor wants to use state surplus for tax rebates

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) is planning to include tax rebates to state residents thanks to Minnesota's budget surplus. He hinted at such rebates last year. Walz's hope to include tax rebates in the state's upcoming budget comes ahead of the announcement of the state's budget, which is set for Jan. 24. The budget will also propose indexing state aid for school districts to help combat inflation, according to the Associated Press.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE

