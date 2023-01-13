Read full article on original website
Dean Huschle
3d ago
So if the Biden student relief program fails, will the state re-allocate that money to something that benefits the rest of the tax paying public?
Teigland Douglas
2d ago
yeah everybody loves Biden yeah he's spending your money there won't be no money at all he will be even taking your money out of your savings if he continues to be your president and out of your 401ks your retirements he don't care what you think that's what he will do
fox9.com
'It will happen this year:' DFL to move ahead with paid leave, new tax
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - This week, Minnesota Democrats who control the state Legislature will start advancing their proposal that guarantees all workers with paid time off if they or a loved one need medical care. The bill, scheduled for its first committee hearing Wednesday, would give workers up...
proclaimerscv.com
$1 Billion is Expected to be Given to American Citizens as Direct Payments for Tax Rebates
Greg Gianforte, the governor of Montana, has suggested a $1 billion tax cut for the state’s budget. If passed into law, it would feature three key family policies. A part of the budget plan is a property tax rebate, which would be worth $500 million. It would also include the child tax credit and the adoption tax credit, worth $1,200 and $5,000, respectively.
southsidepride.com
What does the FL in the DFL stand for?
It stands for Farmer-Labor. In 1944 the Farmer-Labor Party and the Democratic Party merged. The Democratic Party was small potatoes in the 1930s and ‘40s. It polled in the single digits in statewide elections. The Farmer-Labor Party enjoyed great success in the 1930s. It was part of a nationwide...
New Report Points to Potential For Even Larger MN Budget Surplus
St. Paul, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A new Revenue and Economic Update for the State of Minnesota points to continued growth and a projected surplus that has already been estimated at more than $17.4 billion. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that met general fund revenues for...
hot967.fm
Minnesota Democrats Look To Eliminate State’s Longstanding Abortion Restrictions
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are looking to scrub longstanding abortion restrictions from state law. DFL lawmakers are proposing legislation that would eliminate a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for patients seeking abortions, along with a two-parent notification law for minors and an informed consent requirement. The proposal would also end the requirement that only a physician can provide abortions. The laws were found unconstitutional by a Ramsey County judge in July, but proponents say they should stay on the books, allowing for the possibility that a future judge would rule differently.
mprnews.org
Six years in the making, Walz signs $100 million mini-tax bill
Gov. Tim Walz signed a $100 million tax plan into law Thursday that will align state tax policy with federal tax law, providing relief to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans. The update addresses federal payments to businesses and loan relief for student borrowers intended to help people financially weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
fox9.com
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
kxlp941.com
Democrats seem more receptive to repealing state tax on Social Security benefits, Walz advises against
Observers say there appears to be growing momentum among Democrats at the legislature to totally eliminate state tax on Social Security benefits regardless of income — something Republicans have been pushing for some time. But Governor Tim Walz warns it would take money from other potential investments for the state:
ktoe.com
Driver’s Licenses for All Passes MN House Judiciary Committee
A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license is heading to the House Ways and Means Committee. The Judiciary Committee passed it this morning (Thursday) on a voice vote after discussion about personal data collection. Veena Iyer of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota says the data privacy provisions and amendments:
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
‘Not sitting this out’: Minnesota Medical Association votes to support decriminalization of illicit drugs
In a move leaders say is focused on a commitment to the health and well-being of their patients, the group representing over 10,000 Minnesota doctors and doctors in training is advocating to decriminalize simple possession of illicit drugs. Members of the Minnesota Medical Association’s board of trustees voted in December...
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
ValueWalk
Gov. Walz Determined To Send Tax Rebates To Minnesotans From $17.6B Surplus
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems determined to send tax rebates to residents. Last week, Gov. Walz reasserted his plans to send tax rebates to Minnesotans from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus. The governor, however, admitted that the rebate amount could be smaller than he had planned earlier.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
Minnesota takes action against price gouging during emergencies, setting 25% limit on retailers
ST PAUL, MN. - In the wake of a global pandemic, reports of price gouging have become increasingly common. This phenomenon involves retailers taking advantage of an emergency to set higher prices for essential goods and services.
Washington Examiner
Tax Rebates 2023: Minnesota governor wants to use state surplus for tax rebates
Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) is planning to include tax rebates to state residents thanks to Minnesota's budget surplus. He hinted at such rebates last year. Walz's hope to include tax rebates in the state's upcoming budget comes ahead of the announcement of the state's budget, which is set for Jan. 24. The budget will also propose indexing state aid for school districts to help combat inflation, according to the Associated Press.
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
