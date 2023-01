Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5) Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Red Wings were ambushed in Colorado on Monday, 6-3, losing their ninth straight to the defending champion Avalanche. The Coyotes have lost nine in a row to fall to seventh in the Western Conference Central. Clayton Keller has a team-high 38 points (15 goals). Dylan Larkin leads the Wings with 39 points (14 goals). The Wings visit Vegas on Thursday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 59 MINUTES AGO